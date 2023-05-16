Architectural Services Market size to grow by USD 88.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growth of the global construction industry to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The architectural services market size is set to grow by USD 88.61 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global construction industry. Over the past decade, the global construction industry has undergone dramatic changes. Developed countries such as the US and the UK are currently facing the problem of aging infrastructure. Maintenance and restoration work and a shift towards sustainable building development and renovation practices significantly drive the construction market in these countries. Additionally, the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable buildings results in significant investment and innovation. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Architectural Services Market 2023-2027

The architectural services market covers the following areas:

Architectural Services Market Sizing

Architectural Services Market Forecast

Architectural Services Market Analysis

The report on the architectural services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Architectural Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an emerging trend influencing the architectural services market growth. Building Information Modeling (BIM) allows architects to create 3D models of buildings and other structures to distribute to project stakeholders. The use of BIM becomes commonplace in the market because it improves communication and collaboration among project stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, and clients. Increased demand for long-distance communication and collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and beyond has accelerated the adoption of BIM. Hence, such factors fuel the market growth of the architectural services market during the forecast period.

Economic volatility and uncertainty in the construction industry challenge the architectural services market growth. The market faces significant challenges because of the economic volatility and uncertainty. Fluctuations in demand and project cancellations mean that construction firms struggle with factors including lower sales, lower profitability, and uncertainty about future business prospects. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the global economy, sharply reducing demand for building services and construction activities. Economic instability caused by the pandemic forces many construction firms to postpone or cancel projects. Such factors challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Architectural Services Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This architectural services market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (construction and project management, engineering and interior designing, urban planning, architectural advisory services, and others), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the construction and project management segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The market gives great weight to the construction and project management industry and has grown over the past decade. The growth is due to increasing demand for project management services to ensure on-time completion and cost-effectiveness of construction projects. Various companies offer construction and project management services, and the market for these services is highly competitive. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Get the market share report that provides valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the market View Sample Report NOW !!



Companies Mentioned

AECOM

Aedas Ltd.

Arcadis NV

Arup Group Ltd.

C.F. Moller Danmark AS

Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd.

DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. HDR Inc.

HKS Inc.

HOK Group Inc.

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

Perkins Eastman

SAS AREP

Scott Brownrigg

Stantec Inc.

Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd.

The Jerde Partnership Inc.

Vendor Offerings

AECOM - The company offers architectural services such as planning, programming, and design of office buildings.

The company offers architectural services such as planning, programming, and design of office buildings. Aedas Ltd. - The company offers architectural services such as landscape architecture, and arboricultural consultancy services.

The company offers architectural services such as landscape architecture, and arboricultural consultancy services. Arcadis NV - The company offers architectural services under the brand, CallisonRTKL.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart card IC market size is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart card integrated circuit (IC) market segmentation by application (telecommunication, financial, government, transportation, and others), type (16-bit and 32-bit), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for electronic ID cards is notably driving the smart card integrated circuit market growth.

The embedded computer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19,715.81 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (COMs, SBCs, and stand-alone boards), end-user (industrial automation, military and defense, medical, communication, and others), CPU architecture (x86, ARM, PowerPC, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for IoT devices is notably driving the embedded computing market growth.

Architectural Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 88.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Arup Group Ltd., C.F. Moller Danmark AS, Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd., DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster and Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., HKS Inc., HOK Group Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd., Perkins Eastman, SAS AREP, Scott Brownrigg, Stantec Inc., Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd., and The Jerde Partnership Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global architectural services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global architectural services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Construction and project management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction and project management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction and project management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Construction and project management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Construction and project management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Engineering and interior designing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Engineering and interior designing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Engineering and interior designing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Engineering and interior designing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Engineering and interior designing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Urban planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Urban planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Urban planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Urban planning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Urban planning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Architectural advisory services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Architectural advisory services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Architectural advisory services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Architectural advisory services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Architectural advisory services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AECOM

Exhibit 123: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 124: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 126: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AECOM - Segment focus

12.4 Aedas Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Aedas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Aedas Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Aedas Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Arcadis NV

Exhibit 131: Arcadis NV - Overview



Exhibit 132: Arcadis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Arcadis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Arcadis NV - Segment focus

12.6 Arup Group Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Arup Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Arup Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Arup Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 C.F. Moller Danmark AS

Exhibit 138: C.F. Moller Danmark AS - Overview



Exhibit 139: C.F. Moller Danmark AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: C.F. Moller Danmark AS - Key offerings

12.8 Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 144: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. Exhibit 150: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Overview

and Associates Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 151: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 152: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 HDR Inc.

Exhibit 153: HDR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: HDR Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: HDR Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 HKS Inc.

Exhibit 156: HKS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: HKS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: HKS Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 159: Jacobs Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Jacobs Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Jacobs Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Jacobs Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

Exhibit 163: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Perkins Eastman

Exhibit 166: Perkins Eastman - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 167: Perkins Eastman - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 168: Perkins Eastman - Key offerings

12.17 Stantec Inc.

Exhibit 169: Stantec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Stantec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Stantec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Stantec Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio