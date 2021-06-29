Architectural Services Prices Will Increase by 3%-4% by 2024 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

Architectural Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Category innovations

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Cost savings

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Supply base rationalization

The Architectural Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Architectural Services requirements. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, UBS Group AG, are among the prominent suppliers in Architectural Services Market.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

