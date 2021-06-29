Architectural Services Prices Will Increase by 3%-4% by 2024 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge
- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights.
- SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms
Jun 29, 2021, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Architectural Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during 2020-2024. Prices in will increase by 3%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
Architectural Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Category innovations
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Supply base rationalization
Sign Up for a Sample Architectural Services Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/architectural-services--sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
The Architectural Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Architectural Services requirements. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, UBS Group AG, are among the prominent suppliers in Architectural Services Market.
Related Reports on Professional Services Include:
- HR Benefits and Administration Services - Forecast and Analysis : This market's prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Asset Recovery Services Sourcing and Procurement Report : The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025.
- Data Feed Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : The report provides a complete drill-down on global mortgage processing services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Share this article