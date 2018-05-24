Architecture & Design Professionals to Benefit From METROCON18 Expo & Conference's Strongest & Most Diverse Programming in the Event's 16-Year History

DALLAS, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- METROCON Expo & Conference is pleased to announce the conference line-up for its 2018 event, which is taking place Thursday, August 9 & Friday, August 10 at Dallas Market Hall in Dallas, Texas.

Steve Glenn, Founder & Managing Director of LivingHomes, will deliver the 2018 Keynote Address "High Design, Low Impact: Building LivingHomes." 2017 Speaker Michael Steiner, AIA, LEED BD+C with Corgan is coming back for METROCON18 to present the continuing education course "Leveraging Research and Innovation Opportunities on Design Projects."

Environmental champion Steve Glenn is this year's Keynote Speaker. Glenn is Founder & Managing Director of LivingHomes, a designer and developer of modern, prefabricated homes that combine world-class architecture with an unparalleled commitment to healthy and sustainable construction. Glenn will discuss the opportunities and challenges of prefabrication and focus on the strategies he uses to create LEED Platinum level homes.

Interior Designers and Architects seeking to expand their industry knowledge and earn continuing education credit have 41 courses from which to choose. All courses focus on Health, Safety & Welfare topics and are IDCEC-approved, and many are also approved by AIA and/or GBCI. During each of the nine time slots over the two-day conference, attendees will find at least one course that will apply to the following: Healthcare Design | Residential Design | Workplace Design | AIA-approved | Sustainability | GBCI-approved.

METROCON18 features several exclusive, timely sessions by leaders from respected firms like Corgan, Freese and Nichols, Gensler, HKS, HOK, IA Interior Architects, Perkins+Will, PDR, REES, Sherlock, Smith & Adams, and The Beck Group. A small sampling of topics include:

"Improving the Experience for the Patients and Staff for the Parkland Comprehensive Breast Center" [HKS]

"Create Better Spaces: Autistic-Friendly Designs" [PDR]

"Mindfulness in the Modern Workplace" [HOK]

"The 10-Year Journey of a Sustainable Home from Dreams to Reality" [Freese and Nichols]

"Incorporating Health and Wellness Into Our Design Projects" [Gensler]

"Looking to the Future of Senior Living Design, What are the Current and Future Trends?" [REES]

"The Energy & WELLness Nexus" [The Beck Group]

For the first time, attendees can also register for a tour of Landmark Sponsor Dallas Market Center's "Light + Design on TEN" in the adjacent World Trade Center. The new 20,000 SF lighting center showcases a curated collection of the world's leading lighting manufacturers and designers.

Industry members and students, in additional to design professionals, will also find value in two not-for-credit Seminars:

"The Statler Reborn" presented by Merriman Anderson Architects: Explore The Statler Dallas, A Curio Collection Hotel and Residences that was once on top of the "Most Endangered Historic Properties" list. The 19-story building in Downtown Dallas sat vacant for more than a decade before undergoing a $175 million renovation that took four years to complete.

sat vacant for more than a decade before undergoing a renovation that took four years to complete. "Boost Your Brain Performance" presented by the Center for Brain Health: Did you know you have the ability to positively impact your brain health? Learn to influence the things you can control to the best of your ability. Reviving mental energy, enhancing strategic thinking, and inciting innovation is possible with the right strategies and healthy brain habits.

METROCON is the largest not-for-profit, self-produced, volunteer-driven, design specification-focused regional expo and conference in the USA. This marks the event's 16th year, as well as the second year the following five associations serving the built environment have joined forces to plan and execute it (listed in alphabetical order): ASID Texas Chapter, ASID Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, CSI Dallas Chapter, NEWH Dallas Chapter, and USGBC Texas Chapter.

Registration for Programming and the Trade Show opens Friday, June 1, 2018 @ 8:00 AM (CST).

For more information visit www.metroconexpo.org or contact Show Manager Laura McDonald Stewart, RID, FASID, IIDA, LEED AP at 888-633-2112 or 195858@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Metrocon, Inc.

