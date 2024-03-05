Architecture and Design Firm Carrier Johnson + Culture Announces New Leaders for Higher Education and Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Architecture, Interiors, Landscape, and Planning firm Carrier Johnson + Culture (CJ+C) proudly welcomes two significant hires: Nash Reyes, Director of Technology, and Craig Atkinson, Director of Higher Education.

Nash Reyes, Assoc. AIA – Director of Technology

Nash Reyes, Director of Technology (left), and Craig Atkinson, Director of Higher Education (right)

With an impressive 25-year career in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction, (AEC) sector, Nash Reyes, Assoc. AIA brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving change through cutting-edge digital solutions. His journey includes pivotal roles at prestigious firms including Design Technology Director at Gensler, Technology Director at HMC, and Regional BIM Leader at HDR where he honed his technology expertise and found a passion for delivering tangible outcomes through innovation.

Nash's strategic vision for CJ+C encompasses fostering seamless collaboration between the firm's technology and design teams, elevating technical skills, staying abreast of emerging trends, and aligning technology solutions with client needs. His primary goal is to position CJ+C as a pioneering industry leader by inspiring and supporting the exploration and adoption of new technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and generative design. Nash prioritizes enhancing the overall client experience by meticulously integrating collaborative platforms that offer an immersive design journey, delivering real-time updates on project progress.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new venture, Nash remarks, "Carrier Johnson + Culture's commitment to innovation and reputation as a forward-thinking firm aligns perfectly with my vision for integrating technology into the architectural processes." Nash adds, "I believe technology is a transformative force that will enhance our design capabilities, streamline operations, and increase client satisfaction. Together, we will revolutionize AEC through tech-driven innovation such as sustainable technology, AI-driven design solutions, and collaborative virtual environments."

Craig Atkinson, AIA, NOMA, DBIA, LEED AP – Director of Higher Education

To lead their higher education practice and build upon an already robust portfolio, Carrier Johnson + Culture brought on Craig Atkinson, whose 34-year career has revolved around educational facility design.

Not only does he have a wealth of experience with universities, community colleges, and K-12 facilities, Craig is especially lauded for his commitment and interest in his designs and stakeholders. His approach to every project is guided by his personal experience as a father and as the son of a former LAUSD Local District Superintendent and, as such, he has a deep level of empathy for his designs' end users.

Craig's passion for placemaking also stems from his broad portfolio of civic facility design and he infuses his educational projects with qualities - such as security, mobility, and greenery - often found in successful public spaces. For Craig, these two building sectors are extremely connected, "I've always found that educational facilities enrich their surrounding communities. A gymnasium can double as a polling place; a lecture hall as a town hall; a library as a public book reading. Each project is an opportunity to cultivate this symbiotic relationship."

Carrier Johnson's higher education portfolio includes work for several colleges and universities on the East and West coasts including campus plans, student housing facilities, libraries, athletic facilities, labs and research centers, and classroom and lecture halls. As technology rapidly continues to change the way people teach, learn, communicate, and travel, educational institutions are facing a flurry of unprecedented challenges as they try to adapt.

Craig added, "Campuses have experienced more change in the past five years than they did in the prior twenty-five, which is why I'm excited to lead Carrier Johnson + Culture's education sector. With the firm's national presence and resources, we have the opportunity to help institutions across the country."

Craig is also a leader within the larger architectural community and leverages his position as a member of the American Institute of Architects and President of the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects to advance the accessibility of architectural education, licensure, and leadership opportunities for rising professionals.

For CJ+C, adding Nash and Craig to their team is a vital part of their overall mission to become a global industry leader. Under the visionary leadership of Ray Varela and Claudia Escala, who assumed the roles of Presidents in 2019, CJ+C is embracing a people-focused strategy. "As a firm, we are grateful for the incredible relationships we have made over our 47-year history," says Escala. "With Nash and Craig now on our team, we are excited to further enhance the experience with our clients and end users."

Both Nash and Craig will be based in CJ+C's Los Angeles office, located at 725 S Figueroa Street, Suite 1650, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

About Carrier Johnson + Culture

Carrier Johnson + Culture is an award-winning Architecture, Interiors, Landscape, and Planning firm based in San Diego, CA. They specialize in workplace, multifamily, mixed-use, affordable housing, public, higher education, hospitality, and commercial projects. Founded in 1977, the firm offers a unique, holistic design approach to their clients and project users.

