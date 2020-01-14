Architecture Design Collaborative Breaks Ground On Anton NoMa

ADC has designed this high density, mixed-use project that aims to serve as a model for what can be done with urban infill development. The 7-story building will have 135 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. This project is unique in the fact that 11 of these units will be rent-restricted for low-income housing. When completed, Anton NoMa will also boast approximately 9,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor and two levels of subterranean on-site parking. The design of this unique, upscale community will incorporate a palette of organic materials inspired by the natural elegance of Walnut Creek. It will be constructed with a strong commitment to sustainable building by pursuing LEED or Green Point certification.

Anton NoMa will be loaded with all the conveniences needed to manage a busy lifestyle and come home to unwind in luxury. This community will offer extensive amenities including a community room and kitchen, a fitness center looking into a landscaped courtyard with a pool, spa, barbecue area and firepit. An outdoor rooftop lounge as a retreat where residents can entertain al fresco and take in views of Mount Diablo. This ideally located community also gives residents easy access to employment, shopping, cultural activities and transportation. Anton NoMa's proximity to BART features a short 25 minute commute to the Oakland City Center and 35-minutes to San Francisco. The scheduled opening is Fall 2021.

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition. https://adcollaborative.com

About Anton DevCo

Anton DevCo is a developer, owner, builder and operator of market-rate and affordable apartment communities in California. With more than 25 years of experience in multifamily housing, Anton DevCo has developed 60 communities and more than 9,000 units in the state. Anton DevCo currently owns and manages two-dozen apartment communities. For more information, visit http://antondev.com/ .

