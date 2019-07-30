Architecture Design Collaborative Breaks Ground On Santa Ana Affordable Housing Development Exclusively For Chronically Homeless

ADC is Architect of Record for this challenging development that provides permanent supportive housing and a community building on the awkward shaped site previously home to the Aqua Motel. The design seeks to provide sustainable, safe, and secure affordable housing that specifically target the needs of the chronically homeless. When completed, this permanent housing development will consist of a series of 3 interlocking buildings. Two will consist of studios and one-bedroom units for a total of 57 apartments. The third will be dedicated to resident service spaces. The service building will include meeting rooms for social workers, office space for service providers, and a resident community room. The 3 and 4-story buildings will be connected by a series of open walkways, designed to maximize residents' access to natural light and air and engage residents with the larger city context. The landscape will feature drought tolerant and California native plants to balance the desire for a lush environment with the local semi-arid climate.

Bridging the Aqua is designed to feel more like a peaceful village than a housing complex located near the urban core of Santa Ana. Aiming to create a stronger community feel, amenities at the property will include a community kitchen and a shared dining room, spaces for fitness and mental wellness, and a variety of outdoor community spaces each designed to serve the different emotional and social needs of the residents.

