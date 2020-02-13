Architecture Design Collaborative celebrates 6th Anniversary.

"Our collaborative nature, dynamic work environment and an engaged and challenged staff who are able to execute a diversity of project types have made us exceptional," says Craig Chinn, Principal and Founding Partner. "We are skilled in all aspects of a large project: master-planning the site, design the buildings, interiors, finishes, signage, and furniture and lighting, so that all of these elements are integrated seamlessly and aesthetically."

This past year, ADC has broken ground on residential projects to include luxury apartments for Alexan Properties and Anton DevCo, as well as student and affordable housing. The firm has completed the interiors and exteriors for Keck Graduate Institute, and Summit Career College. Sustainable, safe, and secure affordable housing plans were completed for Santa Ana Veteran's Village, and Bridging The Aqua, a property dedicated for chronically homeless residents. https://adcollaborative.com/residential/

"The Residential team's experience and collaborative approach help to maximise the potential of each site and location. This is often what distinguishes an exceptional residential design from a merely good one," says Chris Weimholt, Principal.

ADC's team specializes in experiential architecture for retail, and received the Coverings CID Award for Commercial Tile Design for the renovation at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama. The firm has designed Rodeo 39, an exciting 30,000 square foot public market and food hall in Stanton, California. https://adcollaborative.com/retail/

ADC was recently contracted to refresh the interior and exterior design for a luxury lifestyle brand's retail and restaurant locations, as well as new designs for restaurants across the country.

The firm has mentions in ENR California's annual Top Design Firms survey, Building Design + Construction Giants 300 Report and as a VMSD Top Retail Design Firm 2019. Inc. Magazine ranked the firm No. 2483 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000. Other noted awards include a DARC Award for Lighting Design, and a LIT Award.

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition.

Contact: Craig Chinn, AIA

cchinn@adcollaborative.com

www.adcollaborative.com

SOURCE Architecture Design Collaborative

Related Links

http://adcollaborative.com

