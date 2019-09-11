Architecture Design Collaborative Designs 3 Trammell Crow Residential Projects

Alexan Kendry is the first 4-story apartment community in a lively up and coming district of Montclair, CA. This groundbreaking medium density 3 and 4-story project has farmhouse-inspired architecture and 8,500 square feet of thoughtfully selected amenities. A diversity of building types achieves over 32 units to the acre, and total of 211 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences.

Alexan Millenia in Chula Vista, CA is a mixed-use development that combines a variety of building types to achieve over 32 units to the acre while creating a dynamic living, social and work environment. This development will have about 10,000 SF of retail, including live-work townhouses, and is directly adjacent to the Otay Ranch Town Center and the brand new Millenia Town Center.

Alexan Rivue in Chula Vista, CA is a luxury apartment community that will have amazing amenities with a 10,000 square foot clubhouse building and large pool deck. Designed with a post-modern aesthetic, the development will have 253 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Slated to open in November 2019.

Each of these premier communities showcases a luxurious selection of interior finish palettes, wood plank style flooring, gourmet kitchens, shaker and European style cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Curated amenities include resort-style pools, collaborative working spaces, club lounges and dog parks are found throughout.

