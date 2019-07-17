Architecture Design Collaborative Knows Multifamily Architecture

ADC acquired the design of this exciting apartment development from another architect after it was discovered that the 8' wide street dedication requirements were not accounted for in the design. The triangular site sits on an unusual topography with over 13 feet of fall on a 1.25 acre. ADC's challenge was to redesign the building footprint given the newly discovered conditions without losing FAR or density. Even though the new setback line encroached several feet past the current footprint of the building, ADC redeveloped the parameters to create a successful project. https://adcollaborative.com/residential/

"Often conventional strategies are not versatile enough to address these unique site conditions," said Chris Weimholt, Principal. "Not only did we lose land area, but we were up against an FAA height restriction so adding an extra story was out of the question. We had to make the building more efficient internally in order to recapture rentable square footage, which is always tricky on a tight triangular site."

ADC is an emerging expert in multifamily housing design, the firm recognizes that developers are confronted with irregularly shaped lots, difficult slopes, and increasingly higher environmental standards. ADC's team worked to use the site's slope to their advantage by eliminating vehicular ramping as much as possible allowing the garage to park more cars. They redesigned 100% of the units to effectively utilize the site's shape without forcing a typical unit's geometry into the design leaving wedges of sq. footage unaccounted for. Concurrently, ADC re-imagined the building's exterior and found creative ways to articulate the façade with much restrictive building setbacks and less overall area. ADC was also able to push this project through the cities Parallel Plan Check Process in near record time. The result is a six story Type-IIIA Podium structure, with 136 units, roof deck and community spaces.

Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are designed with contemporary finishes, hardwood flooring, efficient appliances, and patio/balcony. This dynamic living environment features an array of floor plans, resort-style pool, barbeque/picnic area, pet park, fitness room and view of Downtown LA from the roof deck.

