Architecture Design Collaborative Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year in a Row

"We at Architecture Design Collaborative are thrilled to be ranked amongst America's Top Entrepreneurs for the second year in a row. It is a testament to our clients, our staff, and our company culture! ADC embraces an open, creative, competitive and dynamic environment for our employees and collaborators which brings forward the very best design solutions across the country." Craig Chinn, AIA, President.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Founded in 2014, Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. The philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition. ADC is the recipient of numerous lighting, tile, and interior design awards, including 2 Lighting Designer of the Year awards. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC has active projects nationwide specializing in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

