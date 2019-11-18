ArchiTek Select SiFive and DTS-Insight To Enable Next-Generation AI Solution Development

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, announced today a new partnership with ArchiTek Corporation, a leading embedded technology designer, in collaboration with DTS-Insight, a leading embedded platform software developer. The new partnership will enable ArchiTek to design a new embedded, low-cost, high-performance SoC for AI, based on the high-performance, low-power, ArchiTek Intelligence Pixel Engine.

ArchiTek Intelligence Pixel Engine

The ArchiTek Intelligence Pixel Engine (aIPE) is a programmable local space imaging and image processing engine that combines a custom hardware architecture with innovative software flexibility. Using virtual engine technology, the aIPE is optimized for low-power consumption with low latency performance, to provide a versatile and affordable AI solution. Low power, high-performance silicon for computer vision and AI algorithms can be used in autonomous vehicles, security cameras, cybersecurity systems, robotics, and data centers.

SiFive RISC-V IP

With local support from official SiFive partner DTS-Insight, ArchiTek selected SiFive Core IP and SiFive Core Designer to develop the next-generation aIPE SoC. Optimized to ArchiTek's workload requirements via SiFive's web-based Core Designer tool, ArchiTek will leverage the power of custom-configured RISC-V based processor cores to maximize the performance of the aIPE engine.

"The superior performance, power, and area delivered by SiFive Core IP made the choice for the next-generation aIPE SoC simple," said Shuichi Takada, President and CTO at ArchiTek Corporation. "We have great confidence in selecting SiFive over competitor or legacy providers due to the rich heritage of SiFive, as leading commercial provider of RISC-V IP, combined with the local technical support of DTS-Insight to ensure success. "

"I am very excited to see SiFive Core IP enabling the design of new AI processors," said Naveed Sherwani, President and CEO of SiFive. "The migration of deep learning out of the data center is driving the need for configurable solutions. SiFive is uniquely positioned to enable domain-specific solutions with silicon-proven IP."

Connect with ArchiTek Corporation at the Embedded Technology & IoT Technology Conference 2019, in Yokohama, Japan, from Nov. 20 to 22.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

About ArchiTek

ArchiTek chip, a startup that addresses the pressing need to lower the cost and increase the performance of artificial intelligence, demonstrated its low power, high performance chip that runs computer vision and AI algorithms with high performance. The chip can be used for autonomous vehicles, security cameras, cybersecurity systems, robotics, and data centers. It aims to make AI more affordable and integrated into mainstream applications. For more information, www.architek.ai.

