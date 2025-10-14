Archive360 Collaborates with Microsoft to Deliver Agentic AI That Detects, Investigates, and Preserves Policy Violations

Strategic collaboration integrates Archive360's governed data platform with Microsoft Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models to enable sophisticated compliance and investigation workflows

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360 , the modern archiving company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI-powered eDiscovery and compliance solutions for large organizations. This collaboration combines Archive360's governed data cloud with Microsoft's AI capabilities through Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models to enable large and complex enterprises to conduct sophisticated investigations while maintaining strict data governance and regulatory compliance.

The collaboration addresses a critical need in large organizations. Compliance officers, HR investigators, and insider threat analysts must be able to quickly identify and analyze potential policy violations, fraud, workplace harassment, or other areas of misconduct across vast amounts of data that's being archived. In many organizations, the data that lends itself to this insight has been historically trapped in source applications and other complex isolated data silos, which makes it difficult to find and govern.

Through this integration, AI agents built using Azure technologies will use curated data from archived emails, Microsoft Teams communications, and other digital communication and collaboration platforms, all while respecting granular permission controls and data segregation requirements. This ensures that AI analysis only accesses data that users are authorized to view, maintaining the confidentiality and privacy requirements of sensitive information.

The centerpiece of this collaboration is the Archive360 AI Discovery Investigator™ feature, which enables end-users to initiate comprehensive investigations using natural language prompts. For example, an analyst who receives an alert about potential misconduct can ask questions using simple prompts to learn more about the potential incident. The new capability automatically scans archived digital communications — including emails, mobile messages, and chat messages — identifies potential misconduct, creates e-discovery cases, and applies legal holds to the relevant data within the platform.

Unlike traditional approaches that struggle with mixed data types, Archive360's platform supports both structured and unstructured data in a unified environment. The collaboration uses Azure's ecosystem to ingest and unify data from a wide range of enterprise systems and communication platforms. This data foundation enables agentic AI workflows within the Archive360 platform, enabling AI to identify relevant data patterns across diverse sources which previously would have been extremely complicated or even impossible to detect.

"This collaboration represents a breakthrough in how organizations can use agentic AI for compliance and investigation workflows," said Dan Manners, Vice President of Product Strategy, Archive360. "By combining our governed data platform with Microsoft's AI capabilities, we can enable organizations to conduct thorough investigations while maintaining the strict data controls and permissions that regulated industries require. And this is just the beginning of demonstrating the potential of this future collaboration. We plan to develop even deeper capabilities in the near future."

"Microsoft Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models is a powerful tool, and Archive360's integration demonstrates the value it can bring when integrated into other platforms," said Tony Surma, CTO Enterprise Partners at Microsoft. "This collaboration will enable organizations to perform deep, sophisticated investigations quickly, all while governing the data to remain compliant."

Archive360 expects to release the integration by the end of 2025.

Archive360 is the modern archiving company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management. The Archive360 platform addresses complex data governance and compliance challenges while enabling AI and data analytics. Enterprise organizations and government agencies worldwide rely on Archive360 to unlock actionable insights from their archived data, while reducing cost and risk. Learn more about Modern Archiving at https://Archive360.com .

