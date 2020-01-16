Archive360 Global Director Dan Langille Invited to Join Speakers at Women in Cloud Summit

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360® , the archiving and information management platform trusted by enterprises and government agencies worldwide, today announced Dan Langille, Global Director, Microsoft business, will speak at the annual Women in Cloud Summit in Seattle, Wash. on January 25. Dan will take part in a Male Allyship discussion, diving deeper into the importance of the male role in supporting economic access for all women in cloud and technology.

Women in Cloud is an annual gathering of women tech entrepreneurs, corporate and community leaders, policy makers and allies. Striving to change the technology industry narrative by creating economic equality for women in the cloud industry and economy, Women in Cloud is a community-led initiative supporting female entrepreneurs.

"I am honored to be a part of this year's Women in Cloud Summit. We all have the opportunity to make changes today that will result in a future free from barriers that block equal access to economic opportunities. Male allyship and advocacy are core drivers of inclusivity in the tech workforce and at Archive360, we are proud to support the Women in Cloud initiative to accelerate economic inclusion and female tech entrepreneurship," – Dan Langille, Archive360 Global Director, Microsoft.

Dan is a 19-year veteran of the Microsoft partner ecosystem with a focus on ISVs and Microsoft collaboration. Architect of strategic alliances in cloud transformation, Dan thrives on facilitating co-selling motions and co-marketing programs between colleagues and Microsoft personnel. Dan is an experienced presenter, speaking at Microsoft TechEd, Microsoft Inspire (WPC), Microsoft Ignite, IT/Dev Connections and Symantec Vision; and is a previous Microsoft Partner of the Year winner; and a frequent author of case studies, success stories and white papers.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the enterprise information archiving company that businesses and government agencies worldwide trust to securely migrate their digital data to the cloud, and responsibly manage it for today's regulatory, legal and business intelligence obligations. This is accomplished by applying context around the search, classification, and indexing of data including files, videos, and emails—all while allowing organizations to maintain full control over privacy, access, and compliance. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, and the Archive2AzureTM solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit www.archive360.com .

