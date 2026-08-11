Archive360® Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America 2026

This Recognition Marks the Second Consecutive Year the Company Has Been Listed, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360®, which provides an enterprise data and AI governance platform, today announced that it has been named for the second consecutive year to the Inc. 5000 for 2026, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses in the economy. Past honorees include technology companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

Archive360's Enterprise Data and AI Governance Platform provides organizations with centralized control over their data, with retention policies enforced by regulation rather than individual discretion. With Archive360, large organizations can govern and ensure compliance for both structured and unstructured data, active content, enterprise applications and AI interactions. Additionally, as organizations accelerate their AI adoption, Archive360 helps ensure that AI uses only policy-filtered, auditable data. This year's honorees demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market.

"Our continued presence on the Inc. 5000 reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations are thinking about their data," said Jerry Caviston, CEO, Archive360. "Data governance is no longer simply a compliance requirement. It is becoming foundational to how enterprises adopt AI, manage risk and create value from their information. Archive360's growth is being driven by organizations that recognize they need that foundation in place before they can confidently scale AI."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Archive360

Archive360 provides an enterprise data and AI governance platform that enables regulated organizations to govern, control and extract value from their data while maintaining defensible compliance. Trusted by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, Archive360 governs over 160 petabytes of data in the cloud and provides the controls required to safely apply analytics and AI. Archive360 is recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving and Structured Data Archiving & Application Retirement.

SOURCE Archive360