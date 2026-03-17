Archive360 and EVT Partner to Automate Retention Compliance Using Enterprise Data and AI Governance

Joint solution helps global financial institution reduce regulatory risk and align storage costs with data value

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360, an enterprise data and AI governance platform for regulated enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Enterprise Vision T echnologies (EVT) , an enterprise-focused systems integrator and value-added reseller (VAR) of IT solutions and services. Together, the companies help large enterprises reduce compliance risk by automating retention enforcement and separating legal obligations from business-driven data decisions.

The partnership is already delivering results. Archive360 and EVT recently worked with a leading global financial institution to transform its approach to archived data, shifting from a storage-centric model to an automated, policy-driven governance program that improves regulatory readiness and operational efficiency.

Many large organizations treat backup, archiving, and retention decisions as interchangeable. As a result, business users and IT teams are using the wrong tools for their governance needs. This creates regulatory risk, drives unnecessary storage growth and limits an organization's ability to explain what data it has, why it is retained and what value it delivers.

Regulators, however, increasingly expect organizations to demonstrate automated controls that enforce retention policy consistently and have systems that execute without relying on human judgment or manual processes. The joint Archive360 and EVT solution addresses this gap by embedding policy-driven governance directly into the archive environment, ensuring legal requirements are enforced automatically while business teams retain flexibility within defined guardrails.

Using Archive360's Enterprise Data and AI Governance Platform, organizations gain centralized control over their data, with retention policies enforced by regulation rather than individual discretion. EVT complements the platform with data lifecycle strategy, governance design and enterprise-scale implementation, delivering an end-to-end solution that aligns compliance, technology and business outcomes.

Outcomes delivered through this joint partnership include:

Reduced regulatory risk by automating enforcement of non-negotiable legal retention requirements

by automating enforcement of non-negotiable legal retention requirements Clear separation of legal and business decisions , removing retention responsibility from individual users

, removing retention responsibility from individual users Improved audit readiness and defensibility through traceable, system-enforced controls regulators expect to see

through traceable, system-enforced controls regulators expect to see Lower storage and infrastructure costs by aligning retention with data value rather than data volume

by aligning retention with data value rather than data volume Faster legal and compliance response times , enabling direct archive search without IT involvement

, enabling direct archive search without IT involvement An AI-ready data governance foundation that supports analytics while maintaining control

"Most organizations think they have a storage problem, when in reality they have a governance problem," said Tom Sabol, VP Sales, East Region, EVT. "By reframing the conversation around automated compliance and regulatory readiness, and pairing that approach with Archive360's platform, we helped this institution reduce risk while making smarter, defensible decisions about its data."

The global financial institution initially engaged EVT to explore archive storage options. EVT's assessment revealed broader governance gaps, including inconsistent retention enforcement and a lack of visibility into the value of retained data. By implementing the joint solution, the organization now enforces policy-driven retention automatically and enables legal and compliance teams to access records in seconds, replacing processes that previously required hours and IT intervention.

"Most enterprises don't struggle because they lack retention policies. They struggle because those policies aren't easily enforced consistently across their data," said Jerry Caviston, CEO of Archive360. "By combining EVT's governance expertise with Archive360's platform, organizations can turn retention policy into automated enforcement that regulators and auditors can actually trust."

The Archive360–EVT partnership is focused on highly regulated industries, including financial services, where enforcement, auditability and defensible data controls are critical to business operations.

For more information, visit www.archive360.com.

About Archive360

Archive360 is an enterprise data and AI governance platform that enables regulated organizations to govern, control, and extract value from their data while maintaining defensible compliance. Trusted by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, Archive360 governs over 160 petabytes of data in the cloud and provides the controls required to safely apply analytics and AI. Archive360 is recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving and Structured Data Archiving & Application Retirement.

About EVT

EVT is a strategic technology partner for global enterprises operating in highly regulated environments. The company provides a comprehensive suite of regulatory, business, and IT consulting services alongside integrated software and hardware solutions. These mission-critical offerings empower legal and compliance teams to mitigate risk and strengthen internal controls with absolute confidence. By acting as a seamless extension of client teams, EVT ensures that enterprise technology remains a primary driver of sustainable compliance and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.evtcorp.com.

SOURCE Archive360