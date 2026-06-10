Archive360 Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Authorization Validates that Archive360's Platform Meets Federal Security Standards, Enabling Full Deployment Across U.S. Government Agencies

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360, an Enterprise Data and AI Governance Platform for regulated enterprises and government agencies, today announced that it has been granted FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) at the moderate impact level. The authorization confirms that the Archive360 Platform meets the rigorous information security requirements established by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and satisfies the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) security categorization of moderate, enabling full deployment across U.S. government agencies.

FedRAMP ATO is among the most rigorous security authorizations in the federal government, requiring cloud service providers to demonstrate comprehensive controls across risk management, continuous monitoring and vulnerability remediation. The moderate impact level designation covers the majority of federal use cases, enabling agencies across the U.S. government to confidently deploy the Archive360 Platform for governing digital communications.

The Archive360 Platform is a cloud-native, class-based architecture that provides each federal customer with a dedicated SaaS environment, enabling complete data segregation and administrative control. The platform integrates with an agency's existing security and compliance programs, while enabling government organizations to capture, retain, govern, and extract value from data across communication channels.

""This milestone demonstrates our commitment to meeting the rigorous security, compliance, and risk management standards required by U.S. federal agencies," said Jerry Caviston, Chief Executive Officer, Archive360. "Now, agencies can govern their digital communications at scale, supporting NARA record keeping rules and supporting FOIA and eDiscovery requirements. This reduces risk, ensures compliance and unlocks the full value of their data."

Archive360 is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. For more information, visit archive360.com.

About Archive360

Archive360 is an Enterprise Data and AI Governance Platform that enables regulated organizations to govern, control, and extract value from their data while maintaining defensible compliance. Trusted by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, Archive360 governs over 160 petabytes of data in the cloud and provides the controls required to safely apply analytics and AI. Archive360 is recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving and Structured Data Archiving & Application Retirement.

SOURCE Archive360