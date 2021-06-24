ArchiveSocial Acquires FOIA Software Provider NextRequest

DURHAM, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchiveSocial, the leading provider of social media archiving software for government agencies, law enforcement officials, and K-12 school districts, today announced the acquisition of NextRequest, the leading provider of FOIA software that empowers governments to easily manage public records requests.

"We are excited to have NextRequest join the ArchiveSocial family," said Ray Carey, CEO ArchiveSocial. "We have a common heritage through Code for America and have remained steadfast with the goal to improve our communities through open dialogue and trusted, transparent communication."

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about an "everything virtual" culture and accelerated the role social media plays in government. This crucial communication tool has become imperative for agencies to serve efficiently, scale cheaply, and adapt quickly. But with this increased digital focus comes increased risk and demand for greater public records compliance. The acquisition expands ArchiveSocial's offerings to provide complete public records coordination, processing and request management capabilities.

"With the accelerated growth in public records requests, it is crucial to have tools to ease the burden on both the requester and the government agencies that fulfil the requests," said Reed Duecy-Gibbs, CEO and Founder of NextRequest. "We look forward to joining forces with ArchiveSocial, bringing together our complementary services and technologies."

Together ArchiveSocial and NextRequest bring peace of mind to agencies across the globe, from small cities and school districts to Federal agencies and Presidential administrations, by automating records retention to effectively meet compliance obligations and streamline the access to public records.

All NextRequest employees will remain onboard and ArchiveSocial plans to continue hiring both locally in North Carolina and remotely to support the growth of both offerings.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About ArchiveSocial

ArchiveSocial works with thousands of government agencies, school districts, and private companies to capture and archive in-context records of information shared on social media. The company helps public and private agencies comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risk related to social media.

About NextRequest

NextRequest is the country's leading FOIA software empowering governments to easily manage public records requests. State and local governments of all sizes rely on NextRequest to coordinate records requests cross-departmentally, to increase compliance, and to decrease costs associated with request management. Agencies save time and increase transparency with our secure and easy-to-use software.

