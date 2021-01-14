ArchiveSocial Named to Prestigious GovTech 100 List of Technology Companies for 2021

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, ArchiveSocial, the leading provider of social media archiving software for government agencies, law enforcement officials and K-12 school districts, has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company by Government Technology Magazine.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology of the top 100 companies who are focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies in the United States. ArchiveSocial is honored to have been included each year since the initial list was published in 2016.

"We are honored to be recognized by Government Technology in their Top 100 list for the sixth consecutive year," said Ray Carey, ArchiveSocial CEO. "2020 has taught us that social media has been an especially impactful communication tool for public agencies and their constituents to provide valuable citizen engagement. We are committed to continuously implementing and providing innovative solutions like our new Blocked Lists tracking that our customers need to empower and protect open dialogue more securely, effectively, and efficiently."

ArchiveSocial most recently added Blocked Lists functionality to its social media archiving software. This feature was a direct response to customers who were increasingly being asked by citizens, legal and internal constituents for a list of everyone an agency has blocked in the past. Blocked Lists allow public entities to be prepared with clear timelines and strong supporting evidence to help with troll management and the First Amendment challenges that come with blocking users and pages.

The new Blocked Lists functionality is available from ArchiveSocial immediately. More information is available here .

About ArchiveSocial

ArchiveSocial works with more than 5,000 government and law enforcement agencies, school districts, and private companies to capture and archive information shared on social media. The company helps public and private agencies comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risk related to social media. By connecting directly to the social networks, ArchiveSocial ensures complete, authentic, and in-context records of social media communications. For more information, please visit archivesocial.com.

