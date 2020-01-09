ArchiveSocial Wraps Momentous Year; Surpasses 2,500 Customers

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchiveSocial , the #1 provider of social media archiving software for government entities, law enforcement agencies and K-12 school districts, today shared the results of a milestone year, including the announcement of the Company surpassing 2,500 active customers.

ArchiveSocial serves customers from 47 of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and six countries, ranging from small towns and school districts to the largest cities and departments of the U.S. Federal Government. Notable customers include the National Archives and Records Administration, The Department of Justice, and the cities of Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New York City, Phoenix and Seattle.

Earlier this week, Government Technology magazine announced the selection of ArchiveSocial to the 2020 GovTech 100 list for the fifth consecutive year. This adds to the list of industry awards the company won in the past year, including the Industry Driven award from the NC Technology Association and recognition from The Tech Tribune as the best tech startup in Durham, NC .

"Our customers want to communicate with their stakeholders where they are, and this is increasingly on social networks," said ArchiveSocial Chief Executive Officer Ray Carey. "From Nome, AK to Miami-Dade County, FL, we are proud to be empowering agencies of all sizes and stages of social media adoption to have open, compliant conversations with their communities through social media. ArchiveSocial's momentum as we enter the New Year will accelerate our ability to guide our customers as they grow their social presence and navigate new networks to build meaningful and authentic relationships."

About ArchiveSocial

ArchiveSocial works with over 2,500 government and law enforcement agencies, school districts, and private companies to capture and archive information shared on social media. The company helps public and private agencies comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risk related to social media. By connecting directly to the social networks, ArchiveSocial ensures complete, authentic and in-context records of social media communications. For more information, please visit archivesocial.com .

