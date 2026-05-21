ArchKey Holdings Launches ElectriBuilt LLC to advance Infrastructure Delivery

ElectriBuilt was created to support increasing demand for faster, more predictable infrastructure delivery as project timelines compress and system complexity grows across power- and data-intensive markets. The company applies a manufacturing-first model, engineering, integrating, and fully testing systems in a controlled factory environment before delivering them to their customers. These commissioning-ready products arrive as modular, skidded, or containerized, and are designed to connect and operate upon delivery. By completing critical work in parallel with site preparation, ElectriBuilt helps streamline installation, reduce variability in the field, and accelerate time to operation. ElectriBuilt supports customers in data centers, advanced manufacturing, and other environments where speed, reliability, and scalability are essential.

"Just as we did with our ArchKey Solutions business, ElectriBuilt was launched to solve a problem for our customers and partners," said Steve Stone, CEO, ArchKey Holdings Inc. "By applying manufacturing discipline to the process, we are improving consistency and giving customers greater confidence in project outcomes."

"Customers are facing tighter schedules and greater complexity," said Dan Dvorak, Corporate Vice President of ElectriBuilt LLC. "By engineering and testing systems before they reach the jobsite, we deliver products that are ready to perform from day one."

The company is designed to integrate with existing project delivery models, compressing schedules while improving safety and quality throughout. Repeatable designs create consistency across projects and geographies, while factory testing significantly reduces commissioning risk.

For more information, visit www.electribuilt.com.

About ElectriBuilt

ElectriBuiltis a manufacturing-led subsidiary ofArchKeyHoldingsInc. The company engineers, integrates, and delivers factory-tested power, data, and network infrastructure products for complex, high-demand environments. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ElectriBuilt helps customers compress schedule, improve quality, and reduce risk nationwide. Learn more at www.electribuilt.com.

About ArchKey Solutions

ArchKey Solutions, an ArchKey Holdings Inc. company, is one of the largest privately held specialty trade installation and integrated facilities services companies in the United States. ArchKey Solutions is a leader in designing, building, and maintaining electrical, technologies, and other specialty systems. Our national team of over 5,000 workers support our customers and solve problems regardless of their size or complexity. For more information, please visit https://www.archkey.com.

About ArchKey Holdings Inc.

ArchKey Holdings Inc., through its operating companies, brings together design expertise, manufacturing capabilities, field installation, and MRO service to deliver end-to-end solutions across multiple end markets. Its businesses support customers nationally, across the entire facility lifecycle from concept through to manufacturing, construction, and ongoing maintenance, repair, and operations.

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©2026 ArchKey Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ArchKey Holdings