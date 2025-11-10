ArchKey Solutions Recognized as Siemens US Partner of the Year and Honored with Three National Awards

Top Performer in the Heartland Territory

Siemens' Largest Single Dealer by Volume

Partner of the Year

"We are honored to receive this level of recognition so early in our partnership journey with Siemens," said Steve Stone, CEO of ArchKey. "It reflects our strong commitment to the Fire and Life Safety business and our unique ability to deliver complex solutions nationally in mission-critical environments, from hospitals and data centers to manufacturing facilities and major sports venues."

ArchKey's Fire and Life Safety business, in collaboration with Siemens, has expanded its national reach and capabilities. The team's success is rooted in deep technical expertise, operational precision, and seamless coordination across engineering, project management, and field execution.

"Being a Siemens Life Safety partner means more than installation," saidChris Wilhelm, Vice President of Fire and Life Safety. "It's about precision in design, programming, commissioning, and ongoing service in highly regulated environments where reliability is critical. Our team consistently performs with the quality, coordination, and technical excellence that define ArchKey."

ArchKey's integrated delivery model and commitment to excellence are setting new industry standards. The Fire and Life Safety Division of ArchKey has experienced 44% year-over-year growth, contributing to the company's overall revenue of more than $2B.

With a strong emphasis on fostering a culture of innovation and empowerment, ArchKey is meeting our customers' needs with discipline, scale, and collaboration.

About ArchKey Solutions

ArchKey, one of the largest privately held specialty trade installation and integrated facilities services companies in the United States, is a leader in designing, building, and maintaining electrical, technologies, and other specialty systems. Our national team of over 5,000 workers supports customers and solves problems regardless of their size or complexity. For more information, please visit www.ArchKey.com

