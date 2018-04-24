The index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from the index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About the Alerian Small Cap MLP Index

The Alerian Small Cap MLP Index is a composite of small-cap energy Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). The capitalization-weighted index, which represents approximately 10% of total market capitalization, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMSI) and on a total-return basis (AMSIX).

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of March 31, 2018, over $13 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/archrock-partners-expected-to-be-removed-from-the-alerian-small-cap-mlp-index-300635086.html

SOURCE Alerian