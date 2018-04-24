Archrock Partners Expected to Be Removed from the Alerian Small Cap MLP Index

DALLAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today that Archrock Partners (NASDAQ: APLP) is expected be removed from the Alerian Small Cap MLP Index (AMSI) in a special rebalancing.
Special rebalancings are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations. Pending unitholder approval, APLP will cease to trade due to its merger with Archrock, Inc (NYSE: AROC). If approved, the rebalancing will take place one full trading day after the issuance of a press release indicating all needed merger votes have passed.
The index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from the index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.
About the Alerian Small Cap MLP Index
The Alerian Small Cap MLP Index is a composite of small-cap energy Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). The capitalization-weighted index, which represents approximately 10% of total market capitalization, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMSI) and on a total-return basis (AMSIX).
About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of March 31, 2018, over $13 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.
