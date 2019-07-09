Arch's Black Thunder Mine Honored with 2018 Wyoming DEQ Reclamation Award

ST. LOUIS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) announced today that Thunder Basin Coal Company's Black Thunder Mine has been honored by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality with its 2018 Wyoming DEQ Reclamation Award.

"This is a great honor for the men and women at the Black Thunder Mine, and a testament to their deep and abiding commitment to protecting and enhancing the natural environment during every step of the mining process," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's president and chief operating officer. "We applaud the exceptional efforts of the entire Black Thunder team, and commend them for the tremendous example they are setting for the global mining industry."

Black Thunder was honored for all aspects of its reclamation efforts, with a particular focus on those activities that go "far above and beyond" the regulatory requirements. Such activities include improvements to sage grouse habitat, support of raptor populations, investigations into the migration patterns of the burrowing owl, and advanced monitoring to confirm the productivity improvements on reclaimed lands, to name a few.

"The reclamation is and will continue to be a bright spot for ranchers, Wyoming wildlife and nature lovers long after mining has been complete," the DEQ said in announcing the award. "The reclaimed lands will continue to encourage the growth of Wyoming's economy through mining, ranching, and wildlife habitat."

As further evidence of its industry-leading environmental stewardship practices, the Black Thunder Mine recently surpassed 10 years of operation without a single environmental violation. Black Thunder is the nation's second largest coal mine, and recently surpassed 3 billion tons of coal shipped during its mine life.

U.S.-based Arch Coal, Inc. is a top coal producer for the global steel and power generation industries. Arch operates a streamlined portfolio of large-scale, low-cost mining complexes that produce high-quality metallurgical coals in Appalachia and low-emitting thermal coals in the Powder River Basin and other strategic supply regions. Thunder Basin Coal Company produced nearly 80 million tons of coal in 2018 and employs more than 1,200 people in Wyoming. For more information, visit www.archcoal.com.

