Archstone Behavioral Health Annual Lantana Beach Cleanup From a Remarkable Sober Alumni Group

When they began their cleanup, the chosen section of the beach was littered with debris. Within a few hours, the Archstone team had the shoreline looking pristine.

Our beaches are more vulnerable during COVID-19 for many reasons. Since many local restaurants aren't offering dine-in services, people have an abundance of carryout containers. These containers often end up littering our beaches and oceans, injuring marine life, and polluting our otherwise beautiful beachscape. Another issue affecting our beaches is the abundance of face masks and rubber gloves often lost or forgotten.

People who suffer from the effects of substance use disorder sometimes feel forgotten by the communities that desperately want to see them heal. The treatment team at Archstone is captained by compassionate, clinical-minded therapists with masters-level experience. Their recovery team is working tirelessly to help people on their individual journeys. Community service is just one of the many ways Archstone gives back to the community of Lantana. Mayor Stewart expressed his appreciation for the life-affirming, often life-saving, recovery programs offered at Archstone.

With many people still in quarantine, it is more important than ever to stay connected to the people who bring out the best in us. At the beach cleanup, we were reminded of the healing power of laughter. Coming together in pursuit of a common goal can benefit the community and the individuals in a fun and safe way. The group worked hard to get the beach looking its best and then brought out the BBQ grill for lunch. Cookouts are an important part of life at Archstone, whether next to the pool or listening to the waves.

Most people understand that chemical dependency can happen to anyone. The beach cleanup served as a reminder that the most effective substance use disorder treatment involves an active post-treatment network. The power of bringing people together in a community of healing can make an overwhelming task suddenly feel more manageable. We appreciate the efforts of everyone involved.

To learn more, call Archstone Behavioral Health at (561) 631-9478.

SOURCE Archstone Behavioral Health