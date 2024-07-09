Archtop Fiber Begins Construction on Future-Forward Fiber Network in Pittsfield / Berkshires, Massachusetts

Working Closely with the City of Pittsfield, Archtop will Provide the Fastest, Most Reliable 100%-Fiber Internet Service via a New, World-Class XGS-PON Network

KINGSTON, N.Y., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archtop Fiber , a provider of multi-gig, 100%-fiber Internet and phone service to residential and business customers across the Northeast, has started building a 100%-fiber Internet network in the City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Once operational, Archtop Fiber will provide the fastest, most reliable and environmentally friendly Internet service in the area.

"Breaking ground in Pittsfield is more evidence of our commitment to bringing the best Internet solution to the communities that need it most," said Jeff DeMond, Chairman and CEO of Archtop Fiber. "We're thrilled to join the Pittsfield / Berkshires community and look forward to many years of continued growth and service to our communities and customers."

Headquartered in Kingston, New York, Archtop will provide Internet speeds up to 10Gbps and offer symmetrical upload and download speeds to meet rising demands for faster, more reliable connectivity as data usage and cloud adoption increase. The new network will support more efficient streaming, a house full of Wi-Fi connected devices, video conferencing, e-commerce and bring new business opportunities to the community.

Pittsfield is the latest community to welcome Archtop as it rolls out its aggressive fiber-optic network build throughout the Northeast. Archtop has launched service in Kingston , Saugerties , Rhinebeck , and Warwick , New York, with Hudson and Catskill expected to launch this summer.

Archtop Fiber was founded with a commitment to bring the fastest, most reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet access to those who have traditionally been underserved — or even overlooked. The Archtop team has decades of success partnering with communities, large and small, to create technology-driven opportunities. With a fully funded business strategy, Archtop is dedicated to local investment. This ensures we support customers with upgrades to existing infrastructure while deploying the latest multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber-based network technology to bring faster, more secure and scalable broadband services to those that need them. Archtop Fiber is proudly invested in empowering your day-to-day life, bringing the digital world to you, your community and its businesses, schools, libraries, hospitals, farms and community centers.

