Archtop Fiber Raises the Bar for In-Home WiFi with 5 Gig and 8 Gig Plans, Teams Up with eero to Deploy Award-winning Devices

KINGSTON, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archtop Fiber today announced two major customer experience upgrades rolling out across its fiber network in 2026: the launch of new 5 Gig and 8 Gig residential Internet services, and the deployment of eero devices. Together, these upgrades will serve as the standard for all new customers subscribing to Archtop Fiber's Internet plans.

These enhancements underscore Archtop Fiber's continued investment in delivering a best-in-class connectivity experience for its communities — combining ultra-fast, symmetrical multi-gig speeds with next-generation WiFi performance as the new standard. Archtop includes eero Pro 7 and eero Max 7 devices at no additional cost with gig-level Internet plans, making next-generation performance the baseline for every customer.

"Customers shouldn't have to think about their WiFi: It should just work," said Diane Quennoz, Chief Customer Officer at Archtop Fiber. "By including eero devices with every new plan, we're making it easier for customers to get set up quickly and get strong, fast coverage throughout their homes. eero also gives us tools to assist customers faster when they need support."

A New Multi-Gig Era for Residential Internet: 5 Gig and 8 Gig

Archtop's new 5 Gig and 8 Gig residential tiers are designed for bandwidth-intensive households — supporting remote work, creative workflows, gaming and the growing number of connected devices in today's homes.



"With 5 Gig and 8 Gig residential service, we're raising the bar for what's possible in our markets," said Jeff DeMond, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Archtop Fiber. "This is a major moment. With faster speeds, better WiFi with eero and a more consistent customer experience, it really is a whole new Archtop."

An Upgraded Internet Experience with eero

The eero offering brings together advanced WiFi 7 capabilities, helping to improve coverage, and lower latency. It also provides faster, more reliable performance across devices with the eero Pro 7, with support for Internet plans up to 10 Gbps, two auto-sensing 5 GbE ports and wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps.

For Archtop customers, the benefits of eero go beyond raw speed:

Improved whole-home and whole-office coverage

Simpler setup and greater customer independence

Accessible diagnostics and streamlined troubleshooting when support is needed

A Customer-First Standard

"As we roll out these upgrades, we're raising the bar for what customers should expect from their Internet service provider," DeMond added. "Best-in-class WiFi shouldn't be a premium upsell. It should be part of the service. Deploying eero alongside new multi-gig residential tiers reinforces our commitment to delivering a seamless, reliable experience everywhere our fiber reaches."

To learn more about Archtop Fiber, visit www.archtopfiber.com.

About eero

eero was founded to make Wi-Fi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh Wi-Fi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Archtop Fiber

Archtop Fiber offers the fastest, most reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet access to communities across the Northeast. With decades of experience and success, Archtop provides multi-gig, symmetrical, all-fiber Internet solutions that open doors for community growth and prosperity. Archtop's future-forward network and Internet services deliver reliable, lightning-fast access to entertainment, healthcare, employment and education opportunities. From businesses and hospitals to farms and families, Archtop Fiber prioritizes exceptional service and an unwavering community focus to create a brighter, tech-driven future for all.

Media Contact for Archtop Fiber:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

[email protected]

SOURCE Archtop Fiber