Archway and Swiirl Team up to Enable Localized Retail Marketing in Stores by Engaging Communities and Schools

Archway, a Marketing Execution Company, and Swiirl, a Content Creation Platform, Involve Local Communities to Influence Marketing in their Neighborhood Stores.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archway is a leader in marketing execution that includes deploying quality print campaigns across retail store networks. The company has announced a strategic alliance with Swiirl, an innovative AI platform that connects brands with authentic content creators within local communities and schools.

Research shows that nearly 63% of global consumers prefer purchasing products and services from companies that align with their values and beliefs, and avoid companies that do not. Brands are keen on forging genuine and local connections with their audiences. The collaboration between Archway and Swiirl introduces a unique solution by facilitating the creation of authentic, user-generated content that helps fund schools and amplify young creators. This initiative also empowers young artists, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and voice their perspectives.

"Our mission is to help our clients grow by building connections within the local communities that they serve. It also gives young artists new opportunities and their schools access to additional sources of funding. This solution, in collaboration with Swiirl, highlights Archway's commitment to give back to our communities," said Manish Kapoor, CEO of Archway.

This alliance underscores a shared vision between Archway and Swiirl which is to combine the power of local community engagement with strategic marketing using AI technology. Retail brands can now access a repository of unique content created by budding local artists in each market across the nation. They finally have a way to embed local flavors in their marketing campaigns. Swiirl's AI engine seamlessly transforms this community-generated content into ready-to-use brand assets. Archway's print and distribution network is used for operational execution. This approach not only enriches the brand's engagement strategy but also satisfies consumers' growing expectations for authenticity and social responsibility.

"Swiirl is thrilled to join forces with Archway which has been providing marketing execution services for retailers for over 65 years. Archway is a company that understands the importance of authentic engagement in today's marketing ecosystem," said Daniel Mohanrao, Founder of Swiirl. "Our platform empowers emerging creators to express their creativity while contributing to a greater cause. Together, we're providing brands with an innovative way to enhance their marketing strategies, fostering community connections and driving impactful change."

This groundbreaking partnership between Archway and Swiirl sets a new industry standard, demonstrating that successful marketing can be local nationwide and can coexist with a positive impact on society. Retail clients of Archway can look forward to not only elevating their brand but also contributing to the enrichment of education and the empowerment of the next generation of creators.

About Archway:

Archway is a subsidiary of the Growth Catalysts Group of Companies (GCG). It excels in enabling the growth of retail and service brands through comprehensive marketing execution and supply chain solutions. With over 65 years of experience, Archway has specialized in print management, procurement, brand merchandise, and logistics, ensuring seamless delivery from concept to execution – always on time and with uncompromising quality. Having assisted over 200 global brands, GCG and Archway make sure that growth solutions, including marketing campaigns, are executed on time, across store networks and collaterals to maintain consistency in quality.

About Swiirl: *Stories with Impact in Real Life

Swiirl is a platform that revolutionizes brand engagement by leveraging emerging creators in communities, transforming insights, perspectives, and content into powerful connectors between brands and their audiences. By harnessing the power of grassroots creativity and AI, Swiirl delivers authentic, resonant content that not only enhances brand presence but also strengthens community bonds all while funding education and rewarding creators.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381362/Archway_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Archway