ArchWell Health™ Commemorates National "Pink Letter Project Day" July 15, 2026 Launching 4th Annual Breast Cancer Health Campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchWell Health™, a national healthcare company providing an advanced model of primary care for adults 60+, today commemorates National "Pink Letter Project" Day, July 15, 2026.

This observance officially kicks off the organization's fourth annual "Pink Letter Project," a three-month campaign designed to open the lines of dialogue on breast cancer, while educating and supporting senior women on the importance and requirement of life-saving breast cancer screenings before the traditional fall rush during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

ArchWell Health first designated July 15th as National "Pink Letter Project" Day in 2025 to shift the preventative care timeline to July from October – National Breast Cancer Awareness month. By starting in July, ArchWell Health addresses a critical healthcare gap: nearly 25% of women aged 50–74 are not up to date with their mammogram screens. Moving the conversation to mid-summer ensures ArchWell Health members and their friends and families have ample time for screenings and follow-up care before the "October Backlog", a time where there is an annual surge in appointment requests that often leave imaging centers and women overwhelmed during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We are changing the timeline of preventative care because early detection doesn't wait for October," stated Dr. Judith Ford, Chief Medical Officer at ArchWell Health. "The 'Pink Letter Project' is one of the key cornerstones of our clinical calendar. It is about removing every barrier—from scheduling hurdles to transportation—that might stand in the way of scheduling and getting a mammogram. Our goal is to ensure our members are ahead of the game, not stuck on a waiting list, and successful in completing their routine, annual screening."

ArchWell Health's "Pink Letter Project" – July 15 – October 1, 2026

Over the next two and a half months, ArchWell Health is deploying a caring and comprehensive outreach strategy across its national network of 90+ primary care centers covering 13 states. As a part of the "Pink Letter Project" initiative, the company's providers and care teams will employ the following:

The Signature Pink Envelopes: ArchWell Health's members will receive personalized letters in distinctive pink envelopes. These letters contain simplified "order forms" and clear instructions on how to easily schedule their mammogram screen with local imaging partners.





ArchWell Health's members will receive personalized letters in distinctive pink envelopes. These letters contain simplified "order forms" and clear instructions on how to easily schedule their mammogram screen with local imaging partners. A Season of Awareness: From July 15 through October 1, 2026 ArchWell Health primary care centers will host educational workshops, social activities, and community events focused on breast health, the importance of early detection, and how to take proactive action.





From July 15 through October 1, 2026 ArchWell Health primary care centers will host educational workshops, social activities, and community events focused on breast health, the importance of early detection, and how to take proactive action. Closing the Care Gap: Recognizing that coordination can be a hurdle, ArchWell Health will provide member support services, including help with appointment coordination, transportation to screening facilities, and follow up protocol.

"Breast cancer is not a taboo subject; it is a clinical priority," added Dr. Ford. "With over 90 centers across the country, our teams are embracing members and helping them take action now. This is where women and their friends, families, and caregivers all win the race."

Early detection remains the most effective defense against breast cancer, particularly as risk increases with age. Through its "Pink Letter Project", ArchWell Health continues its mission to provide excellent primary care focused on the unique needs of women 60 and older.

To learn more about ArchWell Healthvisit https://archwellhealth.com. To become a member at ArchWell Health, visit https://archwellhealth.com/get-started-old/.

About ArchWell Health

ArchWell Health™ is a national company devoted to improving the lives of older adults through excellent primary care. With longer appointment times, in-house lab testing, same-day scheduling and weekly social activities, ArchWell Health members experience how the little things change everything. Each primary care center is conveniently located in neighborhoods with ease of access and provides an opportunity for adults 60+ to connect with a vibrant, caring community. ArchWell Health serves Medicare Advantage members 60+ in centers across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit: archwellhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Kristine Szarkowitz

ArchWell Health™ Media Relations

Ph: (206) 320.5323

[email protected]

SOURCE ArchWell Health