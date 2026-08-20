ArchWell Health™ Mid-Campaign Data Shows Over 64% of Senior Women Complete Mammograms in 4th Annual Pink Letter Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchWell Health™, a national healthcare company providing an advanced model of primary care for adults 60+, today released mid-campaign metrics for its fourth annual Pink Letter Project breast cancer awareness campaign.

The three-month project opens the lines of dialogue on breast cancer, while educating and supporting senior women on the importance and requirement of life-saving breast cancer screenings before the traditional fall rush during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. To date, thousands of outreach letters and proactive mammogram appointments have been mailed and scheduled across ArchWell Health's national network of 95 primary care centers in 13 states.

In a statement on the campaign, Dr. Judith Ford, Chief Medical Officer at ArchWell Health, emphasized the initiative's goal of removing barriers to mammogram scheduling to ensure early detection, as noted in an ArchWell Health blog. Dr. Ford further stated that at the mid-point of this year's campaign more than 64% of ArchWell Health female members have scheduled and completed their mammogram screen.

Campaign Outreach & Figures

Outreach Volume : Through its comprehensive outreach strategy, ArchWell Health has delivered over 2,400 distinct, personalized pink letters to eligible female members nationwide. The letters contained simplified "order forms" and clear instructions on how to schedule their mammogram screen with local imaging partners.



To further serve its diverse senior communities and ensure comprehensive understanding of early detection schedules and in-center support, campaign materials have also been distributed across ArchWell Health's national footprint translated in four languages , including Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, and English .





: Through its comprehensive outreach strategy, ArchWell Health has delivered over to eligible female members nationwide. The letters contained simplified "order forms" and clear instructions on how to schedule their mammogram screen with local imaging partners. To further serve its diverse senior communities and ensure comprehensive understanding of early detection schedules and in-center support, campaign materials have also been distributed across ArchWell Health's national footprint , including . Operational Window : Running from July 15 through October 1, ArchWell Health's Pink Letter Project has shifted the preventative care timeline away from October's National Breast Cancer Awareness month. By starting in July, ArchWell Health has moved the conversation to mid-summer ensuring ArchWell Health members and their friends and families have ample time for screenings and follow-up care before the "October Backlog", a time where there is an annual surge in appointment requests that often leave imaging centers and women overwhelmed.





: Running from July 15 through October 1, ArchWell Health's Pink Letter Project has shifted the preventative care timeline away from October's National Breast Cancer Awareness month. By starting in July, ArchWell Health has moved the conversation to mid-summer ensuring ArchWell Health members and their friends and families have ample time for screenings and follow-up care before the "October Backlog", a time where there is an annual surge in appointment requests that often leave imaging centers and women overwhelmed. Support Mechanisms : To address coordination hurdles, ArchWell Health has been providing member support services, including help with appointment coordination, transportation to screening facilities, and follow up protocols.





: To address coordination hurdles, ArchWell Health has been providing member support services, including help with appointment coordination, transportation to screening facilities, and follow up protocols. A Season of Awareness: As the Pink Letter Project continues, ArchWell Health primary care centers are hosting on-going educational workshops, social activities, and community events focused on breast health, the importance of early detection, and how to take proactive action.

Early detection remains the most effective defense against breast cancer, particularly as risk increases with age. Through the Pink Letter Project, ArchWell Health continues its mission to provide excellent primary care focused on the unique needs of women 60 and older.

To learn more about ArchWell Health visit https://archwellhealth.com. To become a member at ArchWell Health, visit https://archwellhealth.com/get-started-old/.

About ArchWell Health

ArchWell Health™ is a national company devoted to improving the lives of older adults through excellent primary care. With longer appointment times, in-house lab testing, same-day scheduling and weekly social activities, ArchWell Health members experience how the little things change everything. Each primary care center is conveniently located in neighborhoods with ease of access and provides an opportunity for adults 60+ to connect with a vibrant, caring community. ArchWell Health serves Medicare Advantage members 60+ in over 95 centers across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit: archwellhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Kristine Szarkowitz

ArchWell Health™ Media Relations

Ph: (206) 310.5323

[email protected]

SOURCE ArchWell Health