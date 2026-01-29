Archy Becomes First All-in-One Dental Practice Management Platform with a True Native Mobile App

Your Dental Practice Doesn't Stop. Now Neither Do You.

Not an add-on. Not a web bookmark. A full companion app, your schedule, your patients, your messages, in your pocket.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archy, the all-in-one practice management platform for dental practices, today launched the Archy mobile app for iPhone and Android. It's the first true native mobile app from a complete dental practice management platform, giving dental teams real-time access to patient texting, clinical notes, high-resolution X-rays, and scheduling from anywhere.

Dental practices don't pause when everyone leaves the building. Patients still have questions after hours, emergencies pop up, and the schedule can change quickly. But in many practices, the information and tools to respond are still tied to a desk, whether data lives on a local server with no remote access at all, or "mobile access" means a cramped version of a desktop screen. Archy built its mobile app to close that gap with an experience made for the phone from the start.

With the Archy mobile app, dental teams can:

Text patients directly —no personal number required, no switching to a separate app

—no personal number required, no switching to a separate app View complete patient information —from appointments to treatment notes to high-resolution X-rays

—from appointments to treatment notes to high-resolution X-rays Manage the schedule on the fly—view, book, edit, or move appointments in seconds

The goal isn't to make dentists work around the clock, it's to put them in control. A quick glance at tomorrow's schedule over coffee. A two-second reply to a patient question instead of letting it pile up. The peace of mind that comes from knowing you can check in, even if you choose not to. For practice owners, the stress usually isn't doing the work, it's being cut off from it.

"When a patient needs you, you shouldn't have to be sitting at a computer to help," said Jonathan Rat, CEO of Archy. "This isn't about being always on, it's about having the choice. You can check in when it works for you, handle what matters, and move on with your day."

Today's launch is just the beginning. Archy will continue expanding mobile capabilities in the coming months, bringing more of the platform to dental teams wherever they are, chairside, at home, or on the go.

Availability: The Archy mobile app is available now for all Archy customers on the App Store and Google Play.

About Archy

Archy is an all-in-one practice management platform built for modern dental practices. Co-founded by a practicing dentist and a leadership team with experience at Uber and Facebook, and backed by dental investors and advisors, Archy combines deep industry expertise with Silicon Valley product standards, intuitive design, reliable cloud infrastructure, and now, fully native mobile access. Learn more at archy.com .

