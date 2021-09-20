Arcis Golf Acquires Gentle Creek Country Club With Major Investments Planned

The purchase of this highly regarded Dallas-based private golf club closed on September 20. The company assumes ownership and operation on September 21. Gentle Creek becomes Arcis Golf's 66th property under management, 21st in Texas, and 12th in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Gentle Creek is an exceptional private club, and we are thrilled to be expanding our footprint within the DFW metroplex," said Blake Walker, Founder, and CEO of Arcis Golf. "The addition of Gentle Creek to our collection of clubs is consistent with our growth strategy and builds upon our irreplaceable and differentiated club offering within the market."

Gentle Creek Country Club—part of Gentle Creek Estates, an upscale residential golf-and-lifestyle community—has received numerous course accolades and hosted multiple PGA Tour and USGA qualifiers over the years. Its D.A. Weibring-designed, parkland-style golf course meanders through 235 acres of gently rolling terrain and wooded countryside. It features subtle elevation changes, strategic bunkering, generous landing areas, and a feeling of movement throughout the course.

Arcis Golf plans to make a significant investment in the clubhouse and course infrastructure, continuing its practice of operating its clubs at the highest standards to deliver extraordinary experiences for its members and guests. "Our vision is to further enhance Gentle Creek's rich legacy through targeted capital reinvestment and a firm commitment to expanding the breadth and scope of family-centric amenities and services," according to Rob Larkin, Senior Vice President of Operations for Arcis Golf.

Gentle Creek complements other Arcis-owned private club properties across Texas such as Lantana Golf Club (Dallas), The Dominion Country Club (San Antonio), and Onion Creek Club (Austin).

Arcis Golf is known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today's consumers. In addition, the company is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, programming, and content to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties.

Over the past few years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $75 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its collection of private, resort, and daily-fee clubs throughout the United States.

The company has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation "Top 100 Businesses in Golf" (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, CEO Blake Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the hospitality category.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of nearly 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages. Headquarters: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

