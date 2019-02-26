Arcis Golf Notifies Guests of Payment Card Incident

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Alliance Golf Limited, L.P. d/b/a Arcis Golf ("Arcis Golf" or "the Company") has identified and taken measures to address a payment card security incident that may have affected cards used at its locations between August 15, 2018 and February 4, 2019. This press release explains the incident, the measures Arcis Golf has taken, and some steps that members and guests can take in response.

After Arcis Golf received a report suggesting that there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards that were legitimately used at certain Arcis Golf locations, Arcis Golf immediately launched an investigation and engaged a leading computer security firm to assist. On January 16, 2019, findings from the investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at certain Arcis Golf locations. The malware was designed to search for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS devices. It is possible that data from cards used at the locations involved may have been accessed between August 15, 2018 and February 4, 2019. A list of the Arcis Golf locations involved is available at www.arcisgolf.com/paymentcardincident. In addition to this notice, Arcis Golf will be mailing a notification letter to those individuals that Arcis Golf has a mailing address for and could determine that they used their card at one of the locations involved during the time frame of the incident.

Arcis Golf reminds members and guests that it is always advisable to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Members and guests should immediately report any unauthorized charges to the card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.

During the investigation, Arcis Golf worked with cyber security experts to remove the malware and deploy an endpoint security tool to devices across its network. Arcis Golf continues to partner with the cyber security firm to evaluate ways to enhance its security measures. In addition, Arcis Golf is working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware of the incident and initiate heightened monitoring on the affected cards.

Arcis Golf regrets that this incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience. For more information, members and guests can visit www.arcisgolf.com/paymentcardincident or call 877-734-5504 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. CST.

About Arcis Golf

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Arcis Golf is the premier operator of public and private golf clubs in the United States with a current portfolio of more than 60 properties in 15 states from coast to coast. An industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences, Arcis Golf is committed reinventing the golf and country club lifestyle experience to a level of excellence that exceeds all expectations. Arcis Golf's allocation of more than $60 million in major capital improvements to its facilities has resulted in award-winning clubhouse transformations, golf course renovations, and other upgrades that represent part of Arcis Golf's industry-leading acquisition investment of $400 million since its formation in July 2015. Arcis Golf is supported by Arcis Equity Partners, LLC, a private-equity firm dedicated to making equity and debt investments in the real estate and leisure sectors. Through strategic acquisitions that build and sustain Arcis Golf as a leader in upscale golf and lifestyle experiences, the complete Arcis Golf portfolio benefits from the commitment of Arcis Equity Partners, LLC. Capitalizing on the resources developed to support its growing portfolio, Arcis Golf also provides professional management services to third-party owners under its Arcis Advantage division. Location: 4851 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Suite 600 Dallas, Texas 75244. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

