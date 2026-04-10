ARCIS Partners with Women in Cloud to Expand High-Trust Leadership Infrastructure for Senior Women Executives

DALLAS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCIS, a curated leadership cohort for senior women executives, has announced a strategic partnership with Women in Cloud, a global community on a mission to generate $1 billion in economic access for women and allies in the AI-powered economy. The partnership joins two organizations operating at the intersection of leadership development and systemic economic access.

ARCIS

Gigi Gupta, Founder of ARCIS, has spent years working directly with senior women leaders across industries and has identified a structural gap in how leadership support is delivered at the executive level. Her observation is not that senior women lack access to resources. It is that the available resources have become fragmented across peer groups, coaching programs, and events to the point where leaders are left to assemble support systems on their own, often while still performing at full capacity.

"The leaders I work with are not struggling with ambition or capability," says Gupta. "They are operating in environments of increasing complexity with diminishing space to think clearly. ARCIS exists to solve that."

ARCIS operates as a selective, cohort-based experience limited to 10 senior women leaders per cohort. Each cohort integrates structured leadership thinking, peer-level dialogue, immersive in-person retreats, mind-body work, and ongoing executive support. The design is intentional: a closed, high-trust environment where leaders can step out of performance mode and engage in the kind of strategic thinking that high-pressure roles rarely allow. The next ARCIS cohort begins July 2026.

Through its partnership with Women in Cloud, ARCIS connects that intimate leadership infrastructure to a global platform actively reshaping how women access economic opportunity. Women in Cloud operates a network of 150,000 women tech founders, executives, professionals, and allies across 120 countries. Its programming spans AI innovation challenges, cybersecurity certification scholarships, masterclasses, Confidence Circles, the ICONIC Leadership podcast, venture summits, and strategic partnerships with Fortune 100 companies including Microsoft, Accenture, Boeing, and EY. The organization is working toward $1 billion in economic access for women by 2030.

What makes the alignment notable is a shared diagnosis. Women in Cloud's 2026 Economic Access Research found that confidence is not primarily a personal development challenge but a structural one, shaped by access to trusted environments where women can move from knowing to acting. ARCIS's entire model is built around that premise.

Through the partnership, ARCIS will contribute thought leadership through masterclasses and leadership programming, engage with Women in Cloud's global network of senior leaders and innovators, and participate in conversations around modern leadership in the age of AI and organizational transformation. Women in Cloud provides ARCIS with access to curated executive communities, strategic introductions, visibility platforms including podcasts and global recognition programs, and opportunities to co-develop new leadership frameworks at scale.

As a first activation of the partnership, Gigi Gupta will lead a live masterclass open to senior women leaders ready to think differently about how they lead. Registration is available at eventbrite.com.

About ARCIS ARCIS is a highly curated annual leadership cohort for senior women executives. Designed as a high-trust, small-group experience, ARCIS combines structured thinking, peer exchange, immersive retreats, and executive-level support to help leaders navigate complexity with clarity and confidence. The next cohort begins July 2026. Reach out at [email protected] for more information or visit arcis.one.

About Women in Cloud Women in Cloud is a global community and economic development platform focused on advancing women's participation in technology and leadership. Through programming, partnerships, and ecosystem-building initiatives, Women in Cloud is working to unlock $1 billion in economic access and opportunities for women by 2030. Learn more at womenincloud.com.

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ARCIS

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https://arcis.one/

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