Arcjet Launches Python SDK to Bring Application-Layer Security to Python Services and APIs

New SDK lets Python teams embed bot protection, rate limiting, and abuse prevention directly into application code

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcjet today announced the release of its new Python SDK, extending Arcjet's application-layer security platform to Python-based services and APIs. The new SDK enables teams building with Python to add bot protection, rate limiting, and abuse prevention directly into their applications, helping stop unwanted traffic and detect attacks without changing infrastructure or slowing development.

Python is one of the most widely used languages for backend services, and APIs, particularly for AI applications, but many security tools still operate primarily at the network or edge layer. Arcjet's Python SDK brings security decisions into application code, where developers have full access to request context and business logic, allowing protections to be more accurate and easier to reason about.

"With the Python SDK, we're extending Arcjet's application-layer approach to one of the largest developer ecosystems in the world," said David Mytton, CEO at Arcjet. "Teams rely on Python for critical services, from public APIs to internal systems. This release gives developers a clear way to apply meaningful security controls directly in-code without introducing operational overhead."

The Arcjet Python SDK supports core application-layer protections, including rate limiting, bot detection, email validation, and signup spam prevention. Protections are evaluated using Arcjet's contextual decision engine and applied as part of normal request handling, allowing teams to tailor behavior based on user activity, request patterns, and application-specific signals.

By integrating directly into Python services, Arcjet enables developers to enforce security policies alongside application logic rather than relying solely on external tooling. This approach reduces false positives, improves flexibility, and helps teams adapt protections as applications evolve.

The SDK is designed to fit naturally into existing Python codebases and workflows, with support for both FastAPI (asynchronous) and Flask-style (synchronous) APIs. Developers can get started quickly with minimal configuration and no required infrastructure changes. Arcjet manages analysis and decision-making, while developers remain in control of how protections are enforced and how requests are handled.

The Python SDK is available today as open source, with documentation and examples available on GitHub. To learn more or get started, visit https://github.com/arcjet/arcjet-py .

About Arcjet

Arcjet is building the security platform that ships with your code - expert security AI embedded in every request. Built to integrate directly into modern codebases, Arcjet enables fast-growing teams to embed security into their codebase without sacrificing flexibility. Founded in 2023 by David Mytton, Arcjet is already deployed in 500+ production apps and backed by Plural, Ott Kaukver, Andreessen Horowitz, Seedcamp, and 20+ leading devtools & security angels. https://arcjet.com/

SOURCE Arcjet