ArcLight Cinemas and Collider partner to bring "For Your Consideration" Screening Series to ArcLight Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Cinemas will partner with entertainment news website Collider.com to produce a live screening program as part of Collider's For Your Consideration Series (FYC). The annual FYC screening series is focused on showcasing Hollywood's top awards contenders and shining a light on the creative communities behind them. The live screening series will begin in November and run up until the Oscars on February 9th.

Industry insiders Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider will regularly host FYC on Collider's YouTube Channel. After the live screenings at ArcLight Hollywood, one of the FYC hosts will interview a subject(s) from the film being showcased.

The screening conversations will be incorporated into the weekly FYC show on Collider's YouTube Channel and within all corresponding FYC content on Collider.com. ArcLight will also highlight the content via their membership program and social media channels.

"Every year awards season brings a palpable energy to ArcLight, as audiences anticipate, discover, and embrace the year's most diverse and progressive efforts in storytelling. We're excited to further our collaboration with Collider by bringing FYC to a live audience. This enables us to deepen the discussion on these great films across our collective platforms, delivering them to a broader audience than ever before." – Kevin Holloway | Vice President, ArcLight Cinemas Film Marketing & Operations

"Collider covers all corners of the entertainment industry, and since the Oscars are the equivalent of Hollywood's Super Bowl, we decided to develop an entertaining and informative show dedicated to covering awards season in all its glory and glamour. For Your Consideration built a strong audience last year, and this year we're excited to team up with ArcLight Cinemas to showcase the industry's top contenders and interview talent from Hollywood's biggest films. Collider FYC hosts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider are back to offer their awards expertise, and thanks to this partnership with ArcLight, we'll be able to bring Collider closer to what we consider most important -- our audience." – Marc Fernandez | CEO & Chairman, Collider

For tickets and more information visit https://www.arclightcinemas.com/

About Collider www.collider.com

Since 2005, Collider has been delivering high-quality entertainment news to millions of people around the world. The website is a trusted source for reliable scoops, thoughtful reviews, and insightful interviews, while Collider Video has amassed a loyal following that generates millions of YouTube views and podcast downloads each month. Readers and viewers alike count on Collider's award-winning team of critics, reporters and hosts to guide them through today's ever-changing galaxy of entertainment, from superhero movies to streaming series and beyond. Collider features interviews with Hollywood's biggest stars, and not only is it often quoted in marketing materials for blockbuster movies, but it regularly competes with the industry's trades on breaking news, with the New York Times taking notice of one recent scoop. Complimenting the website is Collider Video's slate of programming, which includes a dedicated awards season show, a daily show featuring top movie news, two successful Star Wars shows, and Comic Book Shopping, whose guests have included Jake Gyllenhaal, David Harbour, Zachary Levi and Kevin Smith.

About ArcLight Hollywood

ArcLight Hollywood opened in 2002 in the heart of Hollywood at Sunset and Vine and incorporated the world-famous Cinerama Dome. Since 1963, the Dome (the first and only theater of its kind in the world) has been host to over 50 years of premieres and blockbusters. Independently owned and customer experience-led with locations in Chicago, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles and Boston (opening fall 2019), ArcLight strives to provide transformational experiences for moviegoers who seek a greater connection with film and the creative elements that surround moviemaking.

