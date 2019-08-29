ArcLight Hollywood Hosts Downton Abbey Experience In Conjunction With The Release Of 'Downton Abbey'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the release of Downton Abbey(September 20) and in partnership with Focus Features, ArcLight Cinemas will host an exclusive Downton Abbey experience at their Hollywood location. ArcLight Hollywood's Balcony Bar will transform into a multi-room immersive experience with themed décor, film inspired drinks, staff in period outfits and character actors during the film's opening weekend (September 19-22).

Guests will be invited to explore Downton Abbey inspired rooms and film costumes and enjoy a themed cocktail before the film. In addition to the film itself, the $65.00 ticket package includes two curated cocktails, a selection of sweets & savories, commemorative keepsake and popcorn during the film.

"We're going beyond the four walls of the movie theater to bring Downton Abbey to life at ArcLight Hollywood. Creating the perfect environment for the best guest experience is tantamount to our business. We are thrilled to partner with Focus Features to develop this unique interactive event."

- Vince Szwajkowski | Chief Marketing Officer, ArcLight Cinemas

For tickets and more information visit https://www.arclightcinemas.com/en/news/the-downton-abbey-experience

About Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey the series is a critically acclaimed and multi award-winning period drama, written and created by Julian Fellowes and produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, Fellowes. The series aired for six seasons on ITV in the UK and on MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US. It reached more than 26 million viewers in its final season, making it the highest-rated PBS drama series of all time. It has also been distributed in over 250 territories worldwide.

Winner of numerous national and international awards, Downton Abbey's notable accolades include three Golden Globes and fifteen Primetime Emmy Awards. With a total of 69 nominations, Downton Abbey is the most nominated non-US show in the history of the Emmys, and probably Britain's most successful scripted television export. The show even garnered a Guinness World Record for highest critical ratings for a TV show, and was honored with a Special BAFTA Award in recognition of its outstanding global success.

The Downton Abbey movie will be released in September 2019. It is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing.

About ArcLight Hollywood

ArcLight Hollywood opened in 2002 in the heart of Hollywood at Sunset and Vine and incorporated the world-famous Cinerama Dome. Since 1963, the Dome (the first and only theater of its kind in the world) has been host to over 50 years of premieres and blockbusters. Independently owned and customer experience-led with locations in Chicago, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles and Boston (opening fall 2019), ArcLight strives to provide transformational experiences for moviegoers who seek a greater connection with film and the creative elements that surround moviemaking.

