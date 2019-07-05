ArcLight Hollywood Hosts Exclusive Advance Screenings Of "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" in Historic Cinerama Dome as Part of ArcLight Presents… "Once Upon a… Tarantino" Film Series Tribute

Each day will feature prior Tarantino films, concluding with two days of exclusive advance screenings of "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" in 70mm, followed by conversations with special guests. "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" will be released in theaters nationwide on July 26, 2019.

Moviegoers will be treated to a Tarantino-themed celebration, with special décor, nostalgic beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes, and special giveaways.

"Quentin Tarantino is an important filmmaker who values unique and original storytelling. ArcLight shares those values, and 'Once Upon a… Tarantino' is a way for us to celebrate his craftmanship through his filmography and a special peek at his latest outing, 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.' With the historic Cinerama Dome being one of the many Hollywood movie-going fixtures featured in the film, and enduring as such nearly 56 years later, we are thrilled to be hosting this special celebration."

- Kevin Holloway | Vice President, ArcLight Cinemas Film Marketing & Operations

Tickets on sale Monday, July 8 at 12noon PST

For more information visit https://www.arclightcinemas.com/en/news/arclight-presents-once-upon-a-tarantino

About "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age. Written and Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film is produced by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, and Quentin Tarantino.

About ArcLight Hollywood

ArcLight Hollywood opened in 2002 in the heart of Hollywood at Sunset and Vine and incorporated the world-famous Cinerama Dome. Since 1963, the Dome (the first and only theater of its kind in the world) has been host to over 50 years of premieres and blockbusters. Independently owned and customer experience-led with locations in Chicago, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles and Boston (opening fall 2019), ArcLight strives to provide transformational experiences for moviegoers who seek a greater connection with film and the creative elements that surround moviemaking.

