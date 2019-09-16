ArcLight Presents… Cinerama 2019: A film series showcasing the original wide-screen format

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an annual celebration of all things Cinerama, ArcLight Cinemas presents a meticulously curated slate of films showcasing the rare format at its finest. Presented in the historic Cinerama Dome at ArcLight Hollywood, audiences will experience pristine digital restorations, 70mm presentations, as well as a seldom seen 3-Strip Cinerama film screening of the classic, How the West Was Won.

Guests in attendance will also be able to purchase limited edition collectable Cinerama merchandise as well.

"ArcLight's annual Cinerama celebration is an important program for us, as we acknowledge the format's legacy and enduring impact on our industry. We continually look forward to hosting its loyal fanbase, while having the opportunity to expose it to new audiences each year."

- Kevin Holloway | Vice President, ArcLight Cinemas Film Marketing & Operations

Show dates and titles:

Monday, September 16 2001: A Space Odyssey (70mm) Sunday, September 22 Grand Prix (Digital Cinerama) Sunday, September 29 It's A Mad Mad Mad Mad World (Digital Cinerama) Tuesday, October 1 How The West Was Won (3-Strip Cinerama) Wednesday, October 2 Lawrence Of Arabia (Digital Cinerama)

For tickets and more information visit https://www.arclightcinemas.com/en/news/arclight-presents-cinerama-2019

About ArcLight Hollywood

ArcLight Hollywood opened in 2002 in the heart of Hollywood at Sunset and Vine and incorporated the world-famous Cinerama Dome. Since 1963, the Dome (the first and only theater of its kind in the world) has been host to over 50 years of premieres and blockbusters. Independently owned and customer experience-led with locations in Chicago, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles and Boston (opening fall 2019), ArcLight strives to provide transformational experiences for moviegoers who seek a greater connection with film and the creative elements that surround moviemaking.

