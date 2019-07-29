ArcLight Presents… PREPARE TO SCARE film series curated by "IT Chapter Two" director Andy Muschietti

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the upcoming release of New Line Cinema's "IT Chapter Two," ArcLight Cinemas has partnered with director Andy Muschietti to curate a film series showcasing his favorite and most influential horror films of all time. ArcLight Presents… PREPARE TO SCARE will kick off on July 29 and will include six classic films handpicked by Muschietti: "Poltergeist," "The Fearless Vampire Killers," "Fright Night," "The Thing," "An American Werewolf in London" and "Omega Man."

"IT Chapter Two" opens nationwide on September 6. All screenings of the film will be followed by an exclusive "ArcLight Stories" interview with Andy Muschietti.

"Andy Muschietti is a visionary filmmaker who has only just begun to terrify us. He dug deep inside our minds with 'IT,' helming what became the most successful horror film of all time. Now, we're delving deep inside his mind, collaborating on this very special screening series. Andy has picked some of his favorites, which we are excited to showcase on the big screen for ArcLight audiences nationwide as we eagerly await the highly anticipated 'IT Chapter Two.'"

- Kevin Holloway | Vice President, ArcLight Cinemas Film Marketing & Operations

About ArcLight Hollywood

ArcLight Hollywood opened in 2002 in the heart of Hollywood at Sunset and Vine and incorporated the world-famous Cinerama Dome. Since 1963, the Dome (the first and only theater of its kind in the world) has been host to over 50 years of premieres and blockbusters. Independently owned and customer experience-led with locations in Chicago, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles and Boston (opening fall 2019), ArcLight strives to provide transformational experiences for moviegoers who seek a greater connection with film and the creative elements that surround moviemaking.

About "IT Chapter Two"

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with "IT Chapter Two." The film is Muschietti's follow-up to 2017's acclaimed global box office hit "IT," which grossed more than $700 million worldwide. Both redefining and transcending the genre, "IT" became part of the cultural zeitgeist.

"IT Chapter Two" stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise. Muschietti directed the film from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman based on the novel IT by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Gary Dauberman, Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

New Line Cinema presents, a Double Dream/Vertigo Entertainment/Rideback Production, an Andy Muschietti film, "IT Chapter Two." The film is slated for release in theatres and IMAX on September 6, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film has been rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material. ITthemovie.com

