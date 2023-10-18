Arcline-Backed American Holt Acquires DMA Solution

Establishes Combined Platform for Expanded Service to Food and Beverage Machinery Users

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Holt, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of DMA Solution ("DMA"), a leading provider of aftermarket replacement parts to production machinery used in the beverage packaging industry. 

The acquisition establishes a platform with two complementary business units, American Holt and DMA, that specialize in providing aftermarket parts for high-throughput production machinery in the food and beverage industry. Stéphane Dubois and Alain Mallette, the founders and leaders of DMA, will continue to manage the business in its next phase of growth alongside American Holt.

Cliff Gilbert, CEO of the platform, commented, "Stéphane, Alain and the DMA team have built a reputation for offering customers extremely high-ROI alternatives to traditional OEM parts – often with better quality, reliability and performance. American Holt and DMA are respected brands in the aftermarket parts space and together provide a compelling value proposition to food and beverage machinery end users as a foremost provider of high-quality parts. We are excited to continue expanding our portfolio of products and service capabilities to better serve our customers."

Dubois and Mallette of DMA said, "We look forward to partnering with American Holt to accelerate future growth while continuing to support our customers with quality, consistency, and reliability."

About American Holt 
American Holt is a technology-enabled provider of high-quality aftermarket replacement parts for production and processing machinery used in several high-throughput manufacturing environments. It specializes in parts supporting the food and beverage, paper converting, material handling, and warehousing manufacturing processes among other high-usage sectors. For more information visit www.americanholt.com.

About DMA Solution 
DMA Solution is an engineer-driven organization that designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance aftermarket replacement parts for production machinery in the beverage packaging sector. DMA offers replacement parts for OEM machines at nearly every stage of the manufacturing process, from blow-molding to labeling. For more information visit www.dmasolution.com.

About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:
[email protected]
www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson
212-355-4449

SOURCE American Holt

