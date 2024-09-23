Arcline-Backed American Holt Acquires Servi-Tech

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Holt, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of Servi-Tech, Ind. ("STI" or "Servi-Tech"), a leading provider of aftermarket replacement parts for production machinery used in the beverage packaging industry.

Founded in 1969 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Servi-Tech specializes in aftermarket replacement parts for aluminum beverage can forming and bottle filling equipment.

The acquisition builds on the American Holt platform, which now features American Holt, DMA, and STI – three complementary business units that specialize in providing aftermarket parts for high-throughput production machinery in the food and beverage industry. Jeff Nish, the founder and leader of STI, will continue with the business to support its next phase of growth alongside American Holt.

Cliff Gilbert, CEO of the American Holt platform, commented, "Jeff and the Servi-Tech team have built a reputation for offering customers high-ROI alternatives to traditional original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts - often with better performance and quality. American Holt and STI are respected brands in the aftermarket parts space and together provide a compelling value proposition to food and beverage machinery end users as a leading provider of high-quality parts. We are excited to continue expanding our portfolio of products and service capabilities to better serve our customers."

Mr. Nish said, "We are excited to join the American Holt family. For over 50 years, STI has produced high-quality replacement parts for the beverage industry. As the second-generation owner of the business, my family is dedicated to our customers and this new chapter with American Holt."

About American Holt

American Holt is a technology-enabled provider of high-quality aftermarket replacement parts for production and processing machinery used in several high-throughput manufacturing environments. It specializes in parts supporting the food and beverage, paper converting, material handling, and warehousing manufacturing processes among other high-usage sectors. For more information visit www.americanholt.com.

About Servi-Tech, Ind.

Servi-Tech is an engineer-driven organization that designs and manufactures high-performance aftermarket replacement parts for production machinery in the beverage packaging sector. STI offers replacement parts for OEM machines at nearly every stage of the manufacturing process. For more information visit servi-tech.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

