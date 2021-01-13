Arcline Forms Quantic™ and Acquires TRM Microwave

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline") today announced the formation of Quantic, a company established to provide mission-critical electronics components for high-value applications. Quantic brings together Evans Capacitor Company, Ohmega Technologies and now TRM Microwave ("TRM" or the "Company").

TRM is a global leader in custom radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, integrated assemblies and subsystem solutions for the military, space and commercial markets. TRM's portfolio of proven, mission-critical products serve as the building blocks for higher-level integrated assemblies, and the Company utilizes a unique combination of core technologies including Ferrite, Coaxial, Microstrip, Stripline, Airline and Airstrip™. TRM offers custom and standard power dividers, directional couplers, hybrids, beamformers, baluns, switched combiners, phase comparators and high-reliability space-qualified components.

"I am excited to welcome TRM into the Quantic family," stated Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Perhamus. "TRM has built a strong reputation of working closely with customers to deliver industry-leading, custom-engineered components and subsystems. The business perfectly aligns with our strategy of assembling a portfolio of companies that deliver world-class products and customer service. We are pleased to be in a position to help support TRM's ambitious growth strategy."

"TRM's focus, first and foremost, is on cultivating long-lasting relationships by helping our customers solve their difficult design challenges," said Mark Schappler, Chief Operating Officer of TRM. "As part of the Quantic family, we will leverage technology from across the portfolio to deliver an even broader set of RF and microwave solutions for new and existing customers."

Quantic is a new breed of electronics component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. www.quanticnow.com

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in committed capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing. While we are deliberately sector generalists, some of our primary interest areas include Industrial Technology, Specialty Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Personal Care, Medical Products and Life Sciences. www.arcline.com

