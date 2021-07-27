Arcline Investment Management Acquires Dwyer Instruments

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Dwyer Instruments ("Dwyer" or the "Company") from the Clark family and management.

Dwyer Instruments is a leading designer and manufacturer of sensor and instrumentation solutions for the worldwide process automation, HVAC and building automation markets. The Company holds 93 active and pending patents and offers a broad suite of over 40,000 configurable SKUs, enabling it to service nearly all customer-required applications. Dwyer serves over 20,000 active OEM, distribution and end-user customers through its offices in the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore.

Arcline commented, "The Clark family and the Dwyer team have built a strong brand with market-leading sensor and instrumentation solutions for process automation markets. We believe the Company's differentiated products position it well to serve the growing trend toward greater process automation, connected devices and improved indoor air quality and energy efficiency. We are excited to partner with management to steward the business in its next phase of growth."

Steve Clark, Chairman of Dwyer, added, "From early in the process, it was clear that Arcline understood our business and would be a tremendous fit to carry on the Dwyer legacy. I could not be happier with the outcome and look forward to following the growth of the business in the future."

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Baird served as financial advisors to Arcline in connection with the transaction.

About Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Instruments is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the process automation, HVAC and building automation markets. Founded in 1931, Dwyer Instruments is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, and has additional offices in Asia, Europe and Australia. To learn more about Dwyer Instruments, visit www.dwyer-inst.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

