Arcline Investment Management Acquires Specialty Materials Company Integrated Polymer Systems

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, today announced that it has acquired Integrated Polymer Solutions, Inc. ("IPS" or "the Company") from Industrial Growth Partners.

IPS utilizes advanced materials to manufacture custom, highly-engineered elastomeric components, such as seals, gaskets and tooling for composite manufacturing, for the aerospace, military, biopharma and specialty industrial end markets. IPS' extensive inventory of 6,000 custom tools are used to produce more than 12,000 components, including thousands of propriety designs, which are sold to more than 1,100 customers. The Company maintains a global manufacturing footprint, with production facilities in Long Beach, California and Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Arcline commented, "IPS' world-class materials science capabilities and significant intellectual property enable the Company to design custom products that solve complex challenges for its highly demanding, global customer base. In fact, many of the most important aerospace programs in the world use IPS products, including the F-35, Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. We're excited to partner with IPS management to build upon the Company's current momentum to achieve breakout growth through organic and inorganic means."

Rich McManus, President and CEO of IPS, added, "We celebrate a new milestone today as we formally join the Arcline family. Combined with Arcline's powerful backing and our shared vision, we will draw on our decades of experience to continue on our journey of growth and new product development, while we remain focused on delivering outstanding customer service to the markets we serve."

William Blair served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the acquisition.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing. We approach investments from multiple perspectives, but share a single vision – to identify and unlock the breakout potential in our companies. While we are deliberately sector generalists, some of our primary interest areas include Industrials, Technology, Life Sciences, and Specialty Chemicals.

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leader in designing and engineering elastomeric components and tools for aerospace, military, biopharma and specialty industrial markets. The Company's products utilize advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS' products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, tooling, ablatives, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding products, encapsulated o-rings, and composite APU plenums and ducts. The Company maintains a global manufacturing footprint, with production facilities in Long Beach, California and Sheffield, United Kingdom.

