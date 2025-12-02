Arcline Investment Management Completes Strategic Investment in American Casting Company

HOLLISTER, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced its strategic investment in American Casting Company ("ACC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of highly engineered investment castings for aerospace, defense, medical, energy and specialty industrial applications.

Founded in 1974, ACC specializes in casting complex, tight-tolerance geometries from superalloys and other difficult‑to‑pour materials, enabling customers to achieve lighter‑weight designs, higher operating temperatures and improved performance. The Company's rapid prototyping capabilities and end‑to‑end process control have established ACC as a trusted supplier on the most demanding aerospace and defense programs, from marquee aircraft engines to next-generation unmanned systems.

Arcline commented, "As original equipment manufacturers strive to increase production rates and reshore manufacturing of critical components, American Casting Company is uniquely positioned to address the large and growing supply-and-demand imbalance for complex, mission-critical investment castings. We see an incredible opportunity to further expand ACC's capabilities and capacity to unlock new growth opportunities."

Chris St. John will continue as Chief Executive Officer of American Casting Company. Mr. St. John added, "Arcline has an excellent track record of investing in high-quality aerospace and defense suppliers to support their long-term success. We see clear alignment in our core values and are excited to partner with Arcline for ACC's next phase of growth."

Janes Capital Partners served as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

About American Casting Company, LLC

American Casting Company is a leading provider of investment-cast parts serving the aerospace, defense, medical, energy and specialty industrial markets. The Company prides itself on exceptional customer service and operational excellence. For more information visit www.americancastingco.com.

