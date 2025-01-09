Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Rotating Machinery Services, Inc.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Rotating Machinery Services, Inc. ("RMS" or the "Company"), an Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") and leading third-party provider of parts and services to a long-lived installed base of critical turbomachinery infrastructure globally.

Founded in 1998, RMS has reinvented the concept of an aftermarket turbomachinery business. The Company is equipped to provide a full suite of services including parts manufacturing, component repair, engineering, metrology, and service for both OEM and non-OEM equipment.

Arcline commented, "RMS demonstrates key traits we look for in our portfolio companies as a provider of mission critical, highly engineered, non-discretionary aftermarket parts and services to a massive installed base of critical infrastructure. The Company has an excellent reputation among customers and employees and is led by an experienced and deeply knowledgeable management team. We are confident the growth-oriented culture at RMS will fit well within the Arcline portfolio, and we are excited to partner with the management team for the Company's next chapter of growth."

John Bartos, CEO of RMS, added, "Arcline's deep industry and business model experience and focus on growth is a perfect match with our management team, employees, and customers. Our success has been made possible by the hard work and dedication of the entire team at RMS, and we look forward to working with Arcline to continue executing on our vision to redefine the aftermarket turbomachinery business through superior parts offering, service, expertise, and customer focus."

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $9.1 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

About Rotating Machinery Services, Inc.

Rotating Machinery Services, Inc. is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and is a leading provider of specialty aftermarket repair, maintenance, and overhaul services for large, highly engineered turbomachinery. The Company operates out of nine facilities and serves a diverse, global customer base across a wide range of end markets.

