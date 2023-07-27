Arco Technologies Inc. and Shell GameChanger Join Forces to Create a High Volume Hydrogen AEM Electrolyzer

Arco Technologies Inc. and Shell will be testing electrolyzer technology for large-scale application

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arco Technologies Inc. is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Shell GameChanger. Through this new partnership, Arco Technologies Inc. will be testing its innovative electrolyzer technology for larger applications. Shell GameChanger will assist in every step of the project, from building a new AEM electrolyzer capable of higher hydrogen production to potentially putting this sophisticated new technology to work in the real world.

The Arco team
Shell GameChanger provides support and seed funding to startup businesses focused on forging new paths in the energy sector with an emphasis on carbon neutrality. Their program focuses on proving the commercial viability of new concepts via research, development, and bringing new technologies to market. This yields a mutually beneficial relationship in which Shell has quick access to disruptive technology, and innovative businesses get a foothold in the market through funding, advisory, a pool of prospective investors, and IP ownership for marketing.

Arco Technologies Inc. is an on-the-rise pioneer in the clean energy sector and is dedicated to promoting the low carbon transition with its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers. As part of the new collaboration with Shell GameChanger, Arco Technologies Inc. will test its electrolyzer technology on a larger scale.

Arco Technologies, Inc., will design, build, and test a small scale, 60kW AEM electrolyzer with the ability to produce more than 24 kg hydrogen per day.

"We're thrilled that Shell sees the value of our electrolyzer technology, and this partnership is already helping pave the way towards an accelerated climate change transition," says David Zabetakis, CEO of Arco Technologies.

"We are excited to announce that Shell GameChanger and Arco Technologies are embarking together on an electrolyzer test project. This collaboration aims to validate the Arco electrolysis technology and hopes to bring it to a higher scale. Our organizations are working together to drive innovation in the hydrogen space, and we aim to make significant advancements in clean energy solutions," said a spokesperson for Shell GameChanger.

More information can be found at https://arco.tech/.

ABOUT ARCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. 
Arco Technologies Inc. is a global pioneer in the low carbon transition, specializing in the development and production of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers.

