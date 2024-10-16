Innovative Two-Phase Project to Boost U.S. Solar Energy Production with 4GW Annual Capacity

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO/Murray, a top-ranked design-build general contractor, has been selected to lead the design and construction of Boviet Solar's 1,100,000-square-foot solar module and solar cell manufacturing project in North Carolina. The two-phase program will create over 900 skilled local jobs and significantly expand the capacity for solar energy production in the United States.

ARCO/Murray to Build 1.1 Million Square-Foot Solar Manufacturing Hub in North Carolina Post this ARCO Murray to Build 1,100,000 Square-Foot Solar Manufacturing Hub in North Carolina

Phase 1: 2.0 GW Solar Module Manufacturing

Phase 1, which began construction in Q3 2024, involves renovating an existing 500,000-square-foot facility to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for solar modules. This phase will utilize Boviet Solar's advanced solar cell technology to produce high-efficiency Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules designed for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications across the United States. ARCO/Murray will execute extensive building infrastructure, mechanical and electrical upgrades, production equipment installation, and support start-up operations.

Phase 2: 2.0 GW Advanced Solar Cell Manufacturing

Phase 2, scheduled to break ground in Q4 2024, will involve the construction of a new 600,000-square-foot facility dedicated to producing 2GW of the most advanced solar cells. These high-performance cells will serve as the core component for PV modules, enhancing the efficiency and output of solar installations. ARCO/Murray will coordinate with overseas equipment manufacturers and work closely with the city and utility companies to integrate necessary mechanical, electrical, gas, and chemical distribution systems. This phase will also include a substation and wastewater treatment plant to meet the facility's operational demands.

"We are proud to partner with Boviet Solar to deliver a world-class manufacturing facility that will drive the growth of solar energy production in the United States," said Rick Guth, Vice President at ARCO/Murray. "This project exemplifies our expertise in managing complex design-build projects and our commitment to supporting sustainable development through innovative construction solutions."

The completed facilities will produce 2.0 GW of solar modules and 2.0 GW of solar cells annually, significantly contributing to the U.S. solar supply chain and supporting the nation's transition to clean energy. This project underscores North Carolina's role as a leader in renewable energy and creates significant economic opportunities for the local community.

About ARCO/Murray

ARCO/Murray, a national leader in design-build construction, has over 30 years of expertise in delivering innovative solutions for industrial and manufacturing facilities. With more than 5,500 completed projects and a presence in over 40 offices across North America, they seamlessly integrate design, engineering, and construction to ensure efficient project execution. Their specialized solar manufacturing team has quickly positioned ARCO/Murray as a leader in the solar industry. To learn more, visit www.arcomurray.com.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, a subsidiary company of Boway Alloy, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2023, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW, and it has shipped a total of 4.4 GW since inception, mainly operating in the U.S. market.

The company offers financial and business stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency, and strong ESG. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar has offices in the United States and Germany with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

SOURCE ARCO/Murray National Construction Company