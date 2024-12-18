ARCON Privileged Access Management Works with Oracle Access Governance for Security and Management Solution Benefits

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCON, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions and a member of Oracle Partner Network, today announced the integration of ARCON's PAM solution with Oracle Access Governance, a cloud-native Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) service. This combined solution aims to enhance security infrastructure and streamline management for enterprises worldwide.

Achieving Governance and Security by integrating ARCON PAM and Oracle Access Governance

This integration of ARCON's PAM solution with Oracle Access Governance will protect enterprises by addressing the critical need to secure privileged access to IT resources and will enable organizations to centrally manage and monitor privileged access across all systems, databases, and applications.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Oracle to deliver a robust solution that will improve how enterprises manage and secure their IT environments," said Anil Bhandari, Chief Mentor & Founder, ARCON. "This integration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide strong IT security capabilities to our customers."

Eleanor Meritt, Senior Vice President of Oracle IAM, added, "The combination of ARCON's advanced Privileged Access Management capabilities with Oracle Access Governance will offer a streamlined and secure experience to our clients. Together, we are committed to helping organizations achieve their IT security, identity governance, and IT operational goals."

Key Benefits of the Integration

Centralized Access Control

Automated Access Reviews and Certifications

Enhanced Security through Multi-Factor Authentication

Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting

Credential Management

About ARCON

ARCON is a leading information risk-management solutions provider specializing in Identities, Vaults, Cybersecurity and Digital Risk Assessment solutions. Built on three founding pillars: Predict, Protect, and Prevent, the company offers solutions that enable IT security professionals to form robust perimeter security around IT systems, endpoints, and data whilst enabling them to develop a comprehensive GRC framework. Visit: www.arconnet.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

