Arcons Technology and Apex Fintech Solutions Elevate Advisory Services with Seamless Integration

Advisory Firms using Apex Fintech Solutions can experience seamless integration with Arcons' trading & billing.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology, Inc.® today announced their newest integration with Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. ("Apex"), an innovation launchpad for the global investment ecosystem. Firms utilizing Apex's custodial services can use feature rich and user-friendly solutions offered by Arcons for Billing, Trading, Client and Advisor Portals, and CRM. Furthermore, Arcons is uniquely positioned to customize their solutions to meet clients' unique needs. This gives firms the best of both worlds – a cost-effective solution that is tailored to their day-to-day usage scenarios.

"We have long recognized the exceptional capabilities of Arcons," said Olivia Eisinger, Head of Advisory at Apex. "The seamless integration between our teams has been remarkably straightforward. Their suite of intuitive, customizable services provides immense value to our clientele. Arcons stands out by offering flexible solutions tailored to firms of all sizes, equipping them to manage assets with precision and innovative strategies. This collaboration isn't just a partnership; it's a strategic alliance aimed at empowering our clients to thrive."

"It was great to collaborate with the team at Apex and we look forward to helping a large number of Apex clients owing to this partnership," said Hemant Moré, CFA, CEO of Arcons Technology, Inc. We provide integrations to several custodians and the particular one with Apex Clearing Corporation helps us reach out to more Advisory firms. We love helping advisors and making them successful in their mission to help individuals and families to reach their financial goals.

For more information, visit: https://www.arconstech.com/

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex's suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today's market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company's digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, and Apex Silver™ brands. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: www.ApexFintechSolutions.com.

Apex Clearing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., is an SEC registered broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is licensed in 53 states and territories. Securities products and services referenced herein are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. FINRA BrokerCheck reports for Apex Clearing Corporation are available at: http://www.finra.org/brokercheck

About Arcons Technology, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Arcons provides customizable solutions tailored to clients' needs fully and cost effectively. At present, Arcons' solutions are in use by firms who cumulatively manage over $1 trillion.

Arcons offers a suite of products named Portfolio Edge, a SaaS offering that has modules for billing, reporting, trading and rebalancing, CRM and advisor/client Portal. Clients can use selected or all modules per their needs.

Media Contact

Jeevan Gosavi

(650) 533-3452

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcons Technology, Inc.